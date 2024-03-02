Resultados de los partidos de la 27ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Newcastle 3 Isak (14), Gordon (33), Livramento (90+2)

Wolverhampton 0

Brentford 2 Roerslev (50), Wissa (69)

Chelsea 2 Jackson (35), Disasi (83)

Tottenham 3 Werner (77), Romero (80), Son Heung-min (88)

Crystal Palace 1 Eze (59)

Fulham 3 Wilson (21), Muniz Carvalho (32), Traoré Diarra (90+1)

Brighton 0

Everton 1 Beto (56)

West Ham 3 Zouma (62), Soucek (90+1), Alvarez (90+5)

Nottingham 0

Liverpool 1 Núñez (90+9)

Luton Town 2 Chong (66), Morris (72)

Aston Villa 3 Watkins (24, 38), Digne (89)

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Burnley

AFC Bournemouth

(15h30 GMT) Manchester City

Manchester United

(20h00 GMT) Sheffield United

Arsenal

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 63 27 19 6 2 64 25 39

2. Manchester City 59 26 18 5 3 59 26 33

3. arsenal 58 26 18 4 4 62 23 39

4. Aston Villa 55 27 17 4 6 59 37 22

5. Tottenham 50 26 15 5 6 55 39 16

6. Manchester United 44 26 14 2 10 36 36 0

7. West Ham 42 27 12 6 9 43 47 -4

8. Newcastle 40 27 12 4 11 57 45 12

9. Brighton 39 27 10 9 8 49 44 5

10. Wolverhampton 38 27 11 5 11 40 43 -3

11. Chelsea 36 26 10 6 10 44 43 1

12. fulham 35 27 10 5 12 39 42 -3

13. AFC Bournemouth 28 25 7 7 11 33 47 -14

14. Crystal Palace 28 27 7 7 13 32 47 -15

15. Brentford 26 27 7 5 15 39 50 -11

16. Everton 25 27 8 7 12 29 37 -8

17. Nottingham 24 27 6 6 15 34 49 -15

18. Luton Town 20 26 5 5 16 37 54 -17

19. Burnley 13 26 3 4 19 25 58 -33

20. Sheffield United 13 26 3 4 19 22 66 -44

