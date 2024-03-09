Resultados de los partidos de la 28ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Manchester United 2 Fernandes (12 de penal), Rashford (36 de penal)

Everton 0

Bournemouth 2 Ouattara (73), Ünal (90+1)

Sheffield United 2 Hamer (27), Robinson (64)

Crystal Palace 1 Mateta (11)

Luton Town 1 Woodrow (90+6)

Wolverhampton 2 Aït-Nouri (52), Semedo (67)

Fulham 1 Iwobi (90+8)

(17h30 GMT) Arsenal

Brentford

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Aston Villa

Tottenham

(14h00 GMT) West Ham

Burnley

Brighton

Nottingham

(15h45 GMT) Liverpool

Manchester City

- lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Chelsea

Newcastle

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 63 27 19 6 2 64 25 39

2. Manchester City 62 27 19 5 3 62 27 35

3. arsenal 61 27 19 4 4 68 23 45

4. Aston Villa 55 27 17 4 6 59 37 22

5. Tottenham 50 26 15 5 6 55 39 16

6. Manchester United 47 28 15 2 11 39 39 0

7. West Ham 42 27 12 6 9 43 47 -4

8. Wolverhampton 41 28 12 5 11 42 44 -2

9. Newcastle 40 27 12 4 11 57 45 12

10. Brighton 39 27 10 9 8 49 44 5

11. Chelsea 36 26 10 6 10 44 43 1

12. fulham 35 28 10 5 13 40 44 -4

13. Bournemouth 32 27 8 8 11 37 49 -12

14. Crystal Palace 29 28 7 8 13 33 48 -15

15. Brentford 26 27 7 5 15 39 50 -11

16. Everton 25 28 8 7 13 29 39 -10

17. Nottingham 24 27 6 6 15 34 49 -15

18. Luton Town 21 27 5 6 16 38 55 -17

19. Sheffield United 14 28 3 5 20 24 74 -50

20. Burnley 13 27 3 4 20 25 60 -35

