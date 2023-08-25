Ir al contenido

Resultados, goleadores y clasificación de los partidos de la 3ª jornada de la liga inglesa de fútbol:

- viernes:

Chelsea 3 Sterling (17, 68), Jackson (75)

Luton town 0

- sábado:

(11h30 GMT) AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham

(14h00 GMT) Mánchester United

Nottingham

Brentford

Crystal Palace

Arsenal

Fulham

Everton

Wolverhampton

(16h30 GMT) Brighton

West ham

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Burnley

Aston Villa

Sheffield United

Mánchester City

(15h30 GMT) Newcastle

Liverpool

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Brighton 6 2 2 0 0 8 2 6

2. Mánchester City 6 2 2 0 0 4 0 4

3. arsenal 6 2 2 0 0 3 1 2

4. Brentford 4 2 1 1 0 5 2 3

5. Liverpool 4 2 1 1 0 4 2 2

. Tottenham 4 2 1 1 0 4 2 2

. west ham 4 2 1 1 0 4 2 2

8. chelsea 4 3 1 1 1 5 4 1

9. Newcastle 3 2 1 0 1 5 2 3

10. Aston Villa 3 2 1 0 1 5 5 0

11. Nottingham 3 2 1 0 1 3 3 0

12. Crystal Palace 3 2 1 0 1 1 1 0

13. Mánchester United 3 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1

14. fulham 3 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2

15. AFC Bournemouth 1 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2

16. Sheffield United 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2

17. Burnley 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3

18. Wolverhampton 0 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4

19. Everton 0 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5

20. Luton Town 0 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6

Bds/pm

