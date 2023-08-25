Resultados y clasificación de la 3ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados, goleadores y clasificación de los partidos de la 3ª jornada de la liga inglesa de fútbol:
- viernes:
Chelsea 3 Sterling (17, 68), Jackson (75)
Luton town 0
- sábado:
(11h30 GMT) AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham
(14h00 GMT) Mánchester United
Nottingham
Brentford
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
Fulham
Everton
Wolverhampton
(16h30 GMT) Brighton
West ham
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Burnley
Aston Villa
Sheffield United
Mánchester City
(15h30 GMT) Newcastle
Liverpool
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Brighton 6 2 2 0 0 8 2 6
2. Mánchester City 6 2 2 0 0 4 0 4
3. arsenal 6 2 2 0 0 3 1 2
4. Brentford 4 2 1 1 0 5 2 3
5. Liverpool 4 2 1 1 0 4 2 2
. Tottenham 4 2 1 1 0 4 2 2
. west ham 4 2 1 1 0 4 2 2
8. chelsea 4 3 1 1 1 5 4 1
9. Newcastle 3 2 1 0 1 5 2 3
10. Aston Villa 3 2 1 0 1 5 5 0
11. Nottingham 3 2 1 0 1 3 3 0
12. Crystal Palace 3 2 1 0 1 1 1 0
13. Mánchester United 3 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1
14. fulham 3 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2
15. AFC Bournemouth 1 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2
16. Sheffield United 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2
17. Burnley 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3
18. Wolverhampton 0 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4
19. Everton 0 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5
20. Luton Town 0 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6
Bds/pm