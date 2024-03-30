Resultados y clasificación de la 30ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 30ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Newcastle 4 Isak (6 de penal, 77 de penal), Barnes (83, 90)
West Ham 3 Antonio (21), Bowen (48), Kudus (45+10)
(14h00 GMT) Chelsea
Burnley
AFC Bournemouth
Everton
Nottingham
Crystal Palace
Sheffield United
Fulham
Tottenham
Luton town
(17h30 GMT) Aston Villa
Wolverhampton
(20h00 GMT) Brentford
Manchester United
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Liverpool
Brighton
(15h30 GMT) Manchester City
Arsenal
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. arsenal 64 28 20 4 4 70 24 46
2. Liverpool 64 28 19 7 2 65 26 39
3. Manchester City 63 28 19 6 3 63 28 35
4. Aston Villa 56 29 17 5 7 60 42 18
5. Tottenham 53 28 16 5 7 59 42 17
6. Manchester United 47 28 15 2 11 39 39 0
7. West Ham 44 30 12 8 10 49 54 -5
8. Newcastle 43 29 13 4 12 63 51 12
9. Brighton 42 28 11 9 8 50 44 6
10. Wolverhampton 41 28 12 5 11 42 44 -2
11. Chelsea 39 27 11 6 10 47 45 2
12. fulham 38 29 11 5 13 43 44 -1
13. AFC Bournemouth 35 28 9 8 11 41 52 -11
14. Crystal Palace 29 28 7 8 13 33 48 -15
15. Brentford 26 29 7 5 17 41 54 -13
16. Everton 25 28 8 7 13 29 39 -10
17. Luton Town 22 29 5 7 17 42 60 -18
18. Nottingham 21 29 6 7 16 35 51 -16
19. Burnley 17 29 4 5 20 29 63 -34
20. Sheffield United 14 28 3 5 20 24 74 -50
