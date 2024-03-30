Resultados y clasificación de la 30ª jornada de la Premier League

Resultados de los partidos de la 30ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Newcastle 4 Isak (6 de penal, 77 de penal), Barnes (83, 90)

West Ham 3 Antonio (21), Bowen (48), Kudus (45+10)

(14h00 GMT) Chelsea

Burnley

AFC Bournemouth

Everton

Nottingham

Crystal Palace

Sheffield United

Fulham

Tottenham

Luton town

(17h30 GMT) Aston Villa

Wolverhampton

(20h00 GMT) Brentford

Manchester United

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Liverpool

Brighton

(15h30 GMT) Manchester City

Arsenal

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. arsenal 64 28 20 4 4 70 24 46

2. Liverpool 64 28 19 7 2 65 26 39

3. Manchester City 63 28 19 6 3 63 28 35

4. Aston Villa 56 29 17 5 7 60 42 18

5. Tottenham 53 28 16 5 7 59 42 17

6. Manchester United 47 28 15 2 11 39 39 0

7. West Ham 44 30 12 8 10 49 54 -5

8. Newcastle 43 29 13 4 12 63 51 12

9. Brighton 42 28 11 9 8 50 44 6

10. Wolverhampton 41 28 12 5 11 42 44 -2

11. Chelsea 39 27 11 6 10 47 45 2

12. fulham 38 29 11 5 13 43 44 -1

13. AFC Bournemouth 35 28 9 8 11 41 52 -11

14. Crystal Palace 29 28 7 8 13 33 48 -15

15. Brentford 26 29 7 5 17 41 54 -13

16. Everton 25 28 8 7 13 29 39 -10

17. Luton Town 22 29 5 7 17 42 60 -18

18. Nottingham 21 29 6 7 16 35 51 -16

19. Burnley 17 29 4 5 20 29 63 -34

20. Sheffield United 14 28 3 5 20 24 74 -50

