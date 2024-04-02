Resultados y clasificación de la 31ª fecha de la Premier League

Resultados de los partidos de la 31ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- martes:

Nottingham 3 Hudson-Odoi (9), Woods (19), Gibbs-White (45+3)

Fulham 1 Adarabioyo (49)

Newcastle 1 Isak (15)

Everton 1 Calvert-Lewin (88 de penal)

Burnley 1 Bruun Larsen (37)

Wolverhampton 1 Aït-Nouri (45+3)

AFC Bournemouth 1 Kluivert (79)

Crystal Palace 0

West Ham 1 Zouma (19)

Tottenham 1 Johnson (5)

- Miércoles:

(18h30 GMT) Arsenal

Luton town

Brentford

Brighton

(19h15 GMT) Manchester City

Aston Villa

- jueves:

(18h30 GMT) Liverpool

Sheffield United

(19h15 GMT) Chelsea

Manchester United

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 67 29 20 7 2 67 27 40

2. arsenal 65 29 20 5 4 70 24 46

3. Manchester City 64 29 19 7 3 63 28 35

4. Aston Villa 59 30 18 5 7 62 42 20

5. Tottenham 57 30 17 6 7 62 44 18

6. Manchester United 48 29 15 3 11 40 40 0

7. West Ham 45 31 12 9 10 50 55 -5

8. Newcastle 44 30 13 5 12 64 52 12

9. Brighton 42 29 11 9 9 51 46 5

10. Wolverhampton 42 30 12 6 12 43 47 -4

11. AFC Bournemouth 41 30 11 8 11 44 53 -9

12. Chelsea 40 28 11 7 10 49 47 2

13. fulham 39 31 11 6 14 47 50 -3

14. Crystal Palace 30 30 7 9 14 34 50 -16

15. Brentford 27 30 7 6 17 42 55 -13

16. Everton 26 30 8 8 14 31 42 -11

17. Nottingham 25 31 7 8 16 39 53 -14

18. Luton Town 22 30 5 7 18 43 62 -19

19. Burnley 19 31 4 7 20 32 66 -34

20. Sheffield United 15 29 3 6 20 27 77 -50

Bds/iga

