Resultados y clasificación de la 31ª fecha de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 31ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- martes:
Nottingham 3 Hudson-Odoi (9), Woods (19), Gibbs-White (45+3)
Fulham 1 Adarabioyo (49)
Newcastle 1 Isak (15)
Everton 1 Calvert-Lewin (88 de penal)
Burnley 1 Bruun Larsen (37)
Wolverhampton 1 Aït-Nouri (45+3)
AFC Bournemouth 1 Kluivert (79)
Crystal Palace 0
West Ham 1 Zouma (19)
Tottenham 1 Johnson (5)
- Miércoles:
(18h30 GMT) Arsenal
Luton town
Brentford
Brighton
(19h15 GMT) Manchester City
Aston Villa
- jueves:
(18h30 GMT) Liverpool
Sheffield United
(19h15 GMT) Chelsea
Manchester United
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 67 29 20 7 2 67 27 40
2. arsenal 65 29 20 5 4 70 24 46
3. Manchester City 64 29 19 7 3 63 28 35
4. Aston Villa 59 30 18 5 7 62 42 20
5. Tottenham 57 30 17 6 7 62 44 18
6. Manchester United 48 29 15 3 11 40 40 0
7. West Ham 45 31 12 9 10 50 55 -5
8. Newcastle 44 30 13 5 12 64 52 12
9. Brighton 42 29 11 9 9 51 46 5
10. Wolverhampton 42 30 12 6 12 43 47 -4
11. AFC Bournemouth 41 30 11 8 11 44 53 -9
12. Chelsea 40 28 11 7 10 49 47 2
13. fulham 39 31 11 6 14 47 50 -3
14. Crystal Palace 30 30 7 9 14 34 50 -16
15. Brentford 27 30 7 6 17 42 55 -13
16. Everton 26 30 8 8 14 31 42 -11
17. Nottingham 25 31 7 8 16 39 53 -14
18. Luton Town 22 30 5 7 18 43 62 -19
19. Burnley 19 31 4 7 20 32 66 -34
20. Sheffield United 15 29 3 6 20 27 77 -50
Bds/iga