Resultados y clasificación de la 32ª jornada de la Premier League

Resultados de los partidos de la 32ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Crystal Palace 2 Mateta (3), Edouard (86)

Manchester City 4 De Bruyne (13, 70), Lewis (47), Haland (66)

(14h00 GMT) Aston Villa

Brentford

Luton town

AFC Bournemouth

Fulham

Newcastle

Everton

Burnley

Wolverhampton

West ham

(16h30 GMT) Brighton

Arsenal

- domingo:

(14h30 GMT) Manchester United

Liverpool

(16h30 GMT) Sheffield United

Chelsea

(17h00 GMT) Tottenham

Nottingham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 70 30 21 7 2 70 28 42

2. Manchester City 70 31 21 7 3 71 31 40

3. arsenal 68 30 21 5 4 72 24 48

4. Aston Villa 59 31 18 5 8 63 46 17

5. Tottenham 57 30 17 6 7 62 44 18

6. Manchester United 48 30 15 3 12 43 44 -1

7. West Ham 45 31 12 9 10 50 55 -5

8. Newcastle 44 30 13 5 12 64 52 12

9. Brighton 43 30 11 10 9 51 46 5

10. Chelsea 43 29 12 7 10 53 50 3

11. Wolverhampton 42 30 12 6 12 43 47 -4

12. AFC Bournemouth 41 30 11 8 11 44 53 -9

13. fulham 39 31 11 6 14 47 50 -3

14. Crystal Palace 30 31 7 9 15 36 54 -18

15. Brentford 28 31 7 7 17 42 55 -13

16. Everton 26 30 8 8 14 31 42 -11

17. Nottingham 25 31 7 8 16 39 53 -14

18. Luton Town 22 31 5 7 19 43 64 -21

19. Burnley 19 31 4 7 20 32 66 -34

20. Sheffield United 15 30 3 6 21 28 80 -52

./bds/mcd

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión