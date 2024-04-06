Resultados y clasificación de la 32ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 32ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Crystal Palace 2 Mateta (3), Edouard (86)
Manchester City 4 De Bruyne (13, 70), Lewis (47), Haland (66)
(14h00 GMT) Aston Villa
Brentford
Luton town
AFC Bournemouth
Fulham
Newcastle
Everton
Burnley
Wolverhampton
West ham
(16h30 GMT) Brighton
Arsenal
- domingo:
(14h30 GMT) Manchester United
Liverpool
(16h30 GMT) Sheffield United
Chelsea
(17h00 GMT) Tottenham
Nottingham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 70 30 21 7 2 70 28 42
2. Manchester City 70 31 21 7 3 71 31 40
3. arsenal 68 30 21 5 4 72 24 48
4. Aston Villa 59 31 18 5 8 63 46 17
5. Tottenham 57 30 17 6 7 62 44 18
6. Manchester United 48 30 15 3 12 43 44 -1
7. West Ham 45 31 12 9 10 50 55 -5
8. Newcastle 44 30 13 5 12 64 52 12
9. Brighton 43 30 11 10 9 51 46 5
10. Chelsea 43 29 12 7 10 53 50 3
11. Wolverhampton 42 30 12 6 12 43 47 -4
12. AFC Bournemouth 41 30 11 8 11 44 53 -9
13. fulham 39 31 11 6 14 47 50 -3
14. Crystal Palace 30 31 7 9 15 36 54 -18
15. Brentford 28 31 7 7 17 42 55 -13
16. Everton 26 30 8 8 14 31 42 -11
17. Nottingham 25 31 7 8 16 39 53 -14
18. Luton Town 22 31 5 7 19 43 64 -21
19. Burnley 19 31 4 7 20 32 66 -34
20. Sheffield United 15 30 3 6 21 28 80 -52
./bds/mcd