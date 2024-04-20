Resultados y clasificación de la 34ª fecha de la Premier League inglesa

Resultados de los partidos de la 34ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Sheffield United 1 Hamer (52)

Burnley 4 Bruun Larsen (38), Assignon (40), Foster (58), Johann Gudmundsson (71)

Luton Town 1 Berry (90+2)

Brentford 5 Wissa (24, 45+1), Pinnock (61), Lewis-Potter (64), Schade (86)

(18h30 GMT) Wolverhampton

Arsenal

- domingo:

(12h30 GMT) Everton

Nottingham

(14h00 GMT) Crystal Palace

West ham

Aston Villa

AFC Bournemouth

(15h30 GMT) Fulham

Liverpool

Aplazado al 14 de mayo:

Tottenham - Manchester City

Aplazados al 15 de mayo:

Manchester United - Newcastle

Brighton - Chelsea

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Manchester City 73 32 22 7 3 76 32 44

2. arsenal 71 32 22 5 5 75 26 49

3. Liverpool 71 32 21 8 3 72 31 41

4. Aston Villa 63 33 19 6 8 68 49 19

5. Tottenham 60 32 18 6 8 65 49 16

6. Newcastle 50 32 15 5 12 69 52 17

7. Manchester United 50 32 15 5 12 47 48 -1

8. West Ham 48 33 13 9 11 52 58 -6

9. chelsea 47 31 13 8 10 61 52 9

10. Brighton 44 32 11 11 10 52 50 2

11. Wolverhampton 43 32 12 7 13 46 51 -5

12. fulham 42 33 12 6 15 49 51 -2

13. AFC Bournemouth 42 32 11 9 12 47 57 -10

14. Brentford 35 34 9 8 17 52 59 -7

15. Crystal Palace 33 32 8 9 15 37 54 -17

16. Everton 27 32 9 8 15 32 48 -16

17. Nottingham 26 33 7 9 17 42 58 -16

18. Luton Town 25 34 6 7 21 47 75 -28

19. Burnley 23 34 5 8 21 37 69 -32

20. Sheffield United 16 33 3 7 23 31 88 -57

Bds/iga

