Resultados y clasificación de la 35ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 35ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
West Ham 2 Bowen (43), Antonio (77)
Liverpool 2 Robertson (48), Areola (65 en contra)
Newcastle 5 Isak (26, 61 de penal), Guimaraes (54), Osborn (65 en contra), Wilson (72)
Sheffield United 1 Ahmedhodzic (5)
Manchester United 1 Dos Santos (79)
Burnley 1 Amdouni (87 de penal)
Fulham 1 Muniz Carvalho (52)
Crystal Palace 1 Schlupp (87)
Wolverhampton 2 Hwang (39), Gomes (50)
Luton Town 1 Morris (80)
Everton 1 Gueye (60)
Brentford 0
Aston Villa 2 Cucurella (4 en contra), Rogers (42)
Chelsea 2 Madueke (62), Gallagher (81)
- domingo:
Tottenham 2 Romero (64), Son Heung-min (87 de penal)
Arsenal 3 Højbjerg (15 en contra), Saka (27), Havertz (38)
AFC Bournemouth 3 Senesi (13), Ünal (52), Kluivert (87)
Brighton 0
Nottingham 0
Manchester City 2 Gvardiol (32), Haaland (71)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. arsenal 80 35 25 5 5 85 28 57
2. Manchester City 79 34 24 7 3 82 32 50
3. Liverpool 75 35 22 9 4 77 36 41
4. Aston Villa 67 35 20 7 8 73 52 21
5. Tottenham 60 33 18 6 9 67 52 15
6. Manchester United 54 34 16 6 12 52 51 1
7. Newcastle 53 34 16 5 13 74 55 19
8. West Ham 49 35 13 10 12 56 65 -9
9. chelsea 48 33 13 9 11 63 59 4
10. AFC Bournemouth 48 35 13 9 13 52 60 -8
11. Wolverhampton 46 35 13 7 15 48 55 -7
12. Brighton 44 34 11 11 12 52 57 -5
13. fulham 43 35 12 7 16 51 55 -4
14. Crystal Palace 40 35 10 10 15 45 57 -12
15. Everton 36 35 12 8 15 37 48 -11
16. Brentford 35 35 9 8 18 52 60 -8
17. Nottingham 26 35 7 9 19 42 62 -20
18. Luton Town 25 35 6 7 22 48 77 -29
19. Burnley 24 35 5 9 21 38 70 -32
20. Sheffield United 16 35 3 7 25 34 97 -63
