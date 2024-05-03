LA NACION

Resultados y clasificación de la 36ª jornada de la Premier League

Resultados de los partidos de la 36ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- viernes:

Luton Town 1 Adebayo (31)

Everton 1 Calvert-Lewin (24 de penal)

- sábado:

(11h30 GMT) Arsenal

Bournemouth

(14h00 GMT) Brentford

Fulham

Sheffield United

Nottingham

Burnley

Newcastle

(16h30 GMT) Manchester City

Wolverhampton

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Brighton

Aston Villa

Chelsea

West ham

(15h30 GMT) Liverpool

Tottenham

- lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Crystal Palace

Manchester United

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. arsenal 80 35 25 5 5 85 28 57

2. Manchester City 79 34 24 7 3 82 32 50

3. Liverpool 75 35 22 9 4 77 36 41

4. Aston Villa 67 35 20 7 8 73 52 21

5. Tottenham 60 34 18 6 10 67 54 13

6. Manchester United 54 34 16 6 12 52 51 1

7. Newcastle 53 34 16 5 13 74 55 19

8. chelsea 51 34 14 9 11 65 59 6

9. West Ham 49 35 13 10 12 56 65 -9

10. Bournemouth 48 35 13 9 13 52 60 -8

11. Wolverhampton 46 35 13 7 15 48 55 -7

12. Brighton 44 34 11 11 12 52 57 -5

13. fulham 43 35 12 7 16 51 55 -4

14. Crystal Palace 40 35 10 10 15 45 57 -12

15. Everton 37 36 12 9 15 38 49 -11

16. Brentford 35 35 9 8 18 52 60 -8

17. Nottingham 26 35 7 9 19 42 62 -20

18. Luton Town 26 36 6 8 22 49 78 -29

19. Burnley 24 35 5 9 21 38 70 -32

20. Sheffield United 16 35 3 7 25 34 97 -63

./bds/dr

