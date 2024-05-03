Resultados y clasificación de la 36ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 36ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- viernes:
Luton Town 1 Adebayo (31)
Everton 1 Calvert-Lewin (24 de penal)
- sábado:
(11h30 GMT) Arsenal
Bournemouth
(14h00 GMT) Brentford
Fulham
Sheffield United
Nottingham
Burnley
Newcastle
(16h30 GMT) Manchester City
Wolverhampton
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Brighton
Aston Villa
Chelsea
West ham
(15h30 GMT) Liverpool
Tottenham
- lunes:
(19h00 GMT) Crystal Palace
Manchester United
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. arsenal 80 35 25 5 5 85 28 57
2. Manchester City 79 34 24 7 3 82 32 50
3. Liverpool 75 35 22 9 4 77 36 41
4. Aston Villa 67 35 20 7 8 73 52 21
5. Tottenham 60 34 18 6 10 67 54 13
6. Manchester United 54 34 16 6 12 52 51 1
7. Newcastle 53 34 16 5 13 74 55 19
8. chelsea 51 34 14 9 11 65 59 6
9. West Ham 49 35 13 10 12 56 65 -9
10. Bournemouth 48 35 13 9 13 52 60 -8
11. Wolverhampton 46 35 13 7 15 48 55 -7
12. Brighton 44 34 11 11 12 52 57 -5
13. fulham 43 35 12 7 16 51 55 -4
14. Crystal Palace 40 35 10 10 15 45 57 -12
15. Everton 37 36 12 9 15 38 49 -11
16. Brentford 35 35 9 8 18 52 60 -8
17. Nottingham 26 35 7 9 19 42 62 -20
18. Luton Town 26 36 6 8 22 49 78 -29
19. Burnley 24 35 5 9 21 38 70 -32
20. Sheffield United 16 35 3 7 25 34 97 -63
