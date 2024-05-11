LA NACION

Resultados y clasificación de la 37ª jornada de la Premier League

Resultados de los partidos de la 37ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Fulham 0

Manchester City 4 Gvardiol (13, 71), Foden (59), Álvarez (90+7 de penal)

(14h00 GMT) Everton

Sheffield United

West ham

Luton town

Newcastle

Brighton

Tottenham

Burnley

AFC Bournemouth

Brentford

Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace

(16h30 GMT) Nottingham

Chelsea

- domingo:

(15h30 GMT) Manchester United

Arsenal

- lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Aston Villa

Liverpool

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Manchester City 85 36 26 7 3 91 33 58

2. arsenal 83 36 26 5 5 88 28 60

3. Liverpool 78 36 23 9 4 81 38 43

4. Aston Villa 67 36 20 7 9 73 53 20

5. Tottenham 60 35 18 6 11 69 58 11

6. Newcastle 56 35 17 5 13 78 56 22

7. chelsea 54 35 15 9 11 70 59 11

8. Manchester United 54 35 16 6 13 52 55 -3

9. West Ham 49 36 13 10 13 56 70 -14

10. AFC Bournemouth 48 36 13 9 14 52 63 -11

11. Brighton 47 35 12 11 12 53 57 -4

12. Wolverhampton 46 36 13 7 16 49 60 -11

13. fulham 44 37 12 8 17 51 59 -8

14. Crystal Palace 43 36 11 10 15 49 57 -8

15. Everton 37 36 12 9 15 38 49 -11

16. Brentford 36 36 9 9 18 52 60 -8

17. Nottingham 29 36 8 9 19 45 63 -18

18. Luton Town 26 36 6 8 22 49 78 -29

19. Burnley 24 36 5 9 22 39 74 -35

20. Sheffield United 16 36 3 7 26 35 100 -65

AFP
