Resultados y clasificación de la 37ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 37ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Fulham 0
Manchester City 4 Gvardiol (13, 71), Foden (59), Álvarez (90+7 de penal)
(14h00 GMT) Everton
Sheffield United
West ham
Luton town
Newcastle
Brighton
Tottenham
Burnley
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace
(16h30 GMT) Nottingham
Chelsea
- domingo:
(15h30 GMT) Manchester United
Arsenal
- lunes:
(19h00 GMT) Aston Villa
Liverpool
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Manchester City 85 36 26 7 3 91 33 58
2. arsenal 83 36 26 5 5 88 28 60
3. Liverpool 78 36 23 9 4 81 38 43
4. Aston Villa 67 36 20 7 9 73 53 20
5. Tottenham 60 35 18 6 11 69 58 11
6. Newcastle 56 35 17 5 13 78 56 22
7. chelsea 54 35 15 9 11 70 59 11
8. Manchester United 54 35 16 6 13 52 55 -3
9. West Ham 49 36 13 10 13 56 70 -14
10. AFC Bournemouth 48 36 13 9 14 52 63 -11
11. Brighton 47 35 12 11 12 53 57 -4
12. Wolverhampton 46 36 13 7 16 49 60 -11
13. fulham 44 37 12 8 17 51 59 -8
14. Crystal Palace 43 36 11 10 15 49 57 -8
15. Everton 37 36 12 9 15 38 49 -11
16. Brentford 36 36 9 9 18 52 60 -8
17. Nottingham 29 36 8 9 19 45 63 -18
18. Luton Town 26 36 6 8 22 49 78 -29
19. Burnley 24 36 5 9 22 39 74 -35
20. Sheffield United 16 36 3 7 26 35 100 -65
