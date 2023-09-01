Resultados y clasificación de la 4ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados, goleadores y clasificación de la liga inglesa de fútbol, donde se disputa la 4ª jornada de viernes a domingo:
- viernes:
Luton Town 1 Juel Andersen (90+2)
West Ham 2 Bowen (37), Zouma (85)
- sábado:
(11h30 GMT) Sheffield United
Everton
(14h00 GMT) Brentford
Bournemouth
Manchester City
Fulham
Burnley
Tottenham
Chelsea
Nottingham
(16h30 GMT) Brighton
Newcastle
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton
Liverpool
Aston Villa
(15h30 GMT) Arsenal
Manchester United
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. West Ham 10 4 3 1 0 9 4 5
2. Manchester City 9 3 3 0 0 6 1 5
3. Tottenham 7 3 2 1 0 6 2 4
4. Liverpool 7 3 2 1 0 6 3 3
5. arsenal 7 3 2 1 0 5 3 2
6. Brighton 6 3 2 0 1 9 5 4
7. Aston Villa 6 3 2 0 1 8 6 2
8. Manchester United 6 3 2 0 1 4 4 0
9. Brentford 5 3 1 2 0 6 3 3
10. Chelsea 4 3 1 1 1 5 4 1
11. Crystal Palace 4 3 1 1 1 2 2 0
12. fulham 4 3 1 1 1 3 5 -2
13. Newcastle 3 3 1 0 2 6 4 2
14. Nottingham 3 3 1 0 2 5 6 -1
15. Wolverhampton 3 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3
16. Bournemouth 1 3 0 1 2 2 6 -4
17. Sheffield United 0 3 0 0 3 2 5 -3
18. Burnley 0 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5
19. Everton 0 3 0 0 3 0 6 -6
20. Luton Town 0 3 0 0 3 2 9 -7
