Resultados, goleadores y clasificación de la liga inglesa de fútbol, donde se disputa la 4ª jornada de viernes a domingo:

- viernes:

Luton Town 1 Juel Andersen (90+2)

West Ham 2 Bowen (37), Zouma (85)

- sábado:

(11h30 GMT) Sheffield United

Everton

(14h00 GMT) Brentford

Bournemouth

Manchester City

Fulham

Burnley

Tottenham

Chelsea

Nottingham

(16h30 GMT) Brighton

Newcastle

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton

Liverpool

Aston Villa

(15h30 GMT) Arsenal

Manchester United

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. West Ham 10 4 3 1 0 9 4 5

2. Manchester City 9 3 3 0 0 6 1 5

3. Tottenham 7 3 2 1 0 6 2 4

4. Liverpool 7 3 2 1 0 6 3 3

5. arsenal 7 3 2 1 0 5 3 2

6. Brighton 6 3 2 0 1 9 5 4

7. Aston Villa 6 3 2 0 1 8 6 2

8. Manchester United 6 3 2 0 1 4 4 0

9. Brentford 5 3 1 2 0 6 3 3

10. Chelsea 4 3 1 1 1 5 4 1

11. Crystal Palace 4 3 1 1 1 2 2 0

12. fulham 4 3 1 1 1 3 5 -2

13. Newcastle 3 3 1 0 2 6 4 2

14. Nottingham 3 3 1 0 2 5 6 -1

15. Wolverhampton 3 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3

16. Bournemouth 1 3 0 1 2 2 6 -4

17. Sheffield United 0 3 0 0 3 2 5 -3

18. Burnley 0 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5

19. Everton 0 3 0 0 3 0 6 -6

20. Luton Town 0 3 0 0 3 2 9 -7

