LA NACION

Resultados y clasificación de la 5ª jornada de la Premier League inglesa

Resultados y clasificación de la 5ª jornada de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados y clasificación de la 5ª jornada de la Premier League inglesa

Resultados de los partidos de la 5ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

West ham 0

Chelsea 3 Jackson (4, 18), Palmer (47)

(14h00 GMT) Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth

Southampton

Ipswich Town

Leicester

Everton

Tottenham

Brentford

Fulham

Newcastle

Aston Villa

Wolverhampton

(16h30 GMT) Crystal Palace

Manchester United

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Brighton

Nottingham

(15h30 GMT) Manchester City

Arsenal

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Manchester City 12 4 4 0 0 11 3 8

2. chelsea 10 5 3 1 1 11 5 6

3. arsenal 10 4 3 1 0 6 1 5

4. Newcastle 10 4 3 1 0 6 3 3

5. Liverpool 9 4 3 0 1 7 1 6

6. Aston Villa 9 4 3 0 1 7 6 1

7. Brighton 8 4 2 2 0 6 2 4

8. Nottingham 8 4 2 2 0 4 2 2

9. Brentford 6 4 2 0 2 6 6 0

10. Manchester United 6 4 2 0 2 5 5 0

11. AFC Bournemouth 5 4 1 2 1 5 5 0

12. fulham 5 4 1 2 1 4 4 0

13. Tottenham 4 4 1 1 2 6 4 2

14. West Ham 4 5 1 1 3 5 9 -4

15. Leicester 2 4 0 2 2 5 7 -2

16. Crystal Palace 2 4 0 2 2 4 7 -3

17. Ipswich Town 2 4 0 2 2 2 7 -5

18. Wolverhampton 1 4 0 1 3 4 11 -7

19. Southampton 0 4 0 0 4 1 8 -7

20. Everton 0 4 0 0 4 4 13 -9

./bds/mcd

AFP
servicio-de-noticias
Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...