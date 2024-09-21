Resultados y clasificación de la 5ª jornada de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados de los partidos de la 5ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
West ham 0
Chelsea 3 Jackson (4, 18), Palmer (47)
(14h00 GMT) Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth
Southampton
Ipswich Town
Leicester
Everton
Tottenham
Brentford
Fulham
Newcastle
Aston Villa
Wolverhampton
(16h30 GMT) Crystal Palace
Manchester United
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Brighton
Nottingham
(15h30 GMT) Manchester City
Arsenal
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Manchester City 12 4 4 0 0 11 3 8
2. chelsea 10 5 3 1 1 11 5 6
3. arsenal 10 4 3 1 0 6 1 5
4. Newcastle 10 4 3 1 0 6 3 3
5. Liverpool 9 4 3 0 1 7 1 6
6. Aston Villa 9 4 3 0 1 7 6 1
7. Brighton 8 4 2 2 0 6 2 4
8. Nottingham 8 4 2 2 0 4 2 2
9. Brentford 6 4 2 0 2 6 6 0
10. Manchester United 6 4 2 0 2 5 5 0
11. AFC Bournemouth 5 4 1 2 1 5 5 0
12. fulham 5 4 1 2 1 4 4 0
13. Tottenham 4 4 1 1 2 6 4 2
14. West Ham 4 5 1 1 3 5 9 -4
15. Leicester 2 4 0 2 2 5 7 -2
16. Crystal Palace 2 4 0 2 2 4 7 -3
17. Ipswich Town 2 4 0 2 2 2 7 -5
18. Wolverhampton 1 4 0 1 3 4 11 -7
19. Southampton 0 4 0 0 4 1 8 -7
20. Everton 0 4 0 0 4 4 13 -9
./bds/mcd