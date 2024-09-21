LA NACION

Resultados y clasificación de la 5ª jornada de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la 5ª jornada de la Premier League

Resultados de los partidos de la 5ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

West ham 0

Chelsea 3 Jackson (4, 18), Palmer (47)

Liverpool 3 Luis Díaz (26, 28), Núñez (37)

AFC Bournemouth 0

Southampton 1 Dibling (5)

Ipswich Town 1 Morsy (90+5)

Leicester 1 Mavididi (73)

Everton 1 Ndiaye (12)

Tottenham 3 Solanke (8), Johnson (28), Maddison (85)

Brentford 1 Mbeumo (1)

Fulham 3 Raúl Jiménez (5), Smith-Rowe (22), Nelson (90+2)

Newcastle 1 Barnes (46)

Aston Villa 3 Watkins (73), Ngoyo (88), Jhon Durán (90+4)

Wolverhampton 1 Cunha (25)

Crystal Palace 0

Manchester United 0

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Brighton

Nottingham

(15h30 GMT) Manchester City

Arsenal

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 12 5 4 0 1 10 1 9

2. Manchester City 12 4 4 0 0 11 3 8

3. Aston Villa 12 5 4 0 1 10 7 3

4. chelsea 10 5 3 1 1 11 5 6

5. arsenal 10 4 3 1 0 6 1 5

6. Newcastle 10 5 3 1 1 7 6 1

7. Brighton 8 4 2 2 0 6 2 4

8. fulham 8 5 2 2 1 7 5 2

9. Nottingham 8 4 2 2 0 4 2 2

10. Tottenham 7 5 2 1 2 9 5 4

11. Manchester United 7 5 2 1 2 5 5 0

12. Brentford 6 5 2 0 3 7 9 -2

13. AFC Bournemouth 5 5 1 2 2 5 8 -3

14. West Ham 4 5 1 1 3 5 9 -4

15. Leicester 3 5 0 3 2 6 8 -2

16. Crystal Palace 3 5 0 3 2 4 7 -3

17. Ipswich Town 3 5 0 3 2 3 8 -5

18. Southampton 1 5 0 1 4 2 9 -7

19. Everton 1 5 0 1 4 5 14 -9

. Wolverhampton 1 5 0 1 4 5 14 -9

AFP
