Resultados y clasificación de la 5ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 5ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
West ham 0
Chelsea 3 Jackson (4, 18), Palmer (47)
Liverpool 3 Luis Díaz (26, 28), Núñez (37)
AFC Bournemouth 0
Southampton 1 Dibling (5)
Ipswich Town 1 Morsy (90+5)
Leicester 1 Mavididi (73)
Everton 1 Ndiaye (12)
Tottenham 3 Solanke (8), Johnson (28), Maddison (85)
Brentford 1 Mbeumo (1)
Fulham 3 Raúl Jiménez (5), Smith-Rowe (22), Nelson (90+2)
Newcastle 1 Barnes (46)
Aston Villa 3 Watkins (73), Ngoyo (88), Jhon Durán (90+4)
Wolverhampton 1 Cunha (25)
Crystal Palace 0
Manchester United 0
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Brighton
Nottingham
(15h30 GMT) Manchester City
Arsenal
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 12 5 4 0 1 10 1 9
2. Manchester City 12 4 4 0 0 11 3 8
3. Aston Villa 12 5 4 0 1 10 7 3
4. chelsea 10 5 3 1 1 11 5 6
5. arsenal 10 4 3 1 0 6 1 5
6. Newcastle 10 5 3 1 1 7 6 1
7. Brighton 8 4 2 2 0 6 2 4
8. fulham 8 5 2 2 1 7 5 2
9. Nottingham 8 4 2 2 0 4 2 2
10. Tottenham 7 5 2 1 2 9 5 4
11. Manchester United 7 5 2 1 2 5 5 0
12. Brentford 6 5 2 0 3 7 9 -2
13. AFC Bournemouth 5 5 1 2 2 5 8 -3
14. West Ham 4 5 1 1 3 5 9 -4
15. Leicester 3 5 0 3 2 6 8 -2
16. Crystal Palace 3 5 0 3 2 4 7 -3
17. Ipswich Town 3 5 0 3 2 3 8 -5
18. Southampton 1 5 0 1 4 2 9 -7
19. Everton 1 5 0 1 4 5 14 -9
. Wolverhampton 1 5 0 1 4 5 14 -9
