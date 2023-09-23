Resultados y clasificación de la 6ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 6ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Luton Town 1 Morris (65 de penal)
Wolverhampton 1 Neto (50)
Crystal Palace 0
Fulham 0
Manchester City 2 Foden (7), Haaland (14)
Nottingham 0
(16h30 GMT) Brentford
Everton
(19h00 GMT) Burnley
Manchester United
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Chelsea
Aston Villa
Liverpool
West ham
Brighton
Bournemouth
Arsenal
Tottenham
(15h30 GMT) Sheffield United
Newcastle
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Manchester City 18 6 6 0 0 16 3 13
2. Tottenham 13 5 4 1 0 13 5 8
3. Liverpool 13 5 4 1 0 12 4 8
4. arsenal 13 5 4 1 0 9 4 5
5. Brighton 12 5 4 0 1 15 7 8
6. West Ham 10 5 3 1 1 10 7 3
7. Aston Villa 9 5 3 0 2 11 10 1
8. Crystal Palace 8 6 2 2 2 6 7 -1
9. fulham 8 6 2 2 2 5 10 -5
10. Nottingham 7 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2
11. Brentford 6 5 1 3 1 8 6 2
12. Newcastle 6 5 2 0 3 8 7 1
13. Manchester United 6 5 2 0 3 6 10 -4
14. Chelsea 5 5 1 2 2 5 5 0
15. Wolverhampton 4 6 1 1 4 6 12 -6
16. Bournemouth 3 5 0 3 2 4 8 -4
17. Sheffield United 1 5 0 1 4 5 9 -4
18. Everton 1 5 0 1 4 2 9 -7
19. Burnley 1 4 0 1 3 4 12 -8
20. Luton Town 1 5 0 1 4 3 11 -8
