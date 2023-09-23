Ir al contenido

Resultados de los partidos de la 6ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Luton Town 1 Morris (65 de penal)

Wolverhampton 1 Neto (50)

Crystal Palace 0

Fulham 0

Manchester City 2 Foden (7), Haaland (14)

Nottingham 0

(16h30 GMT) Brentford

Everton

(19h00 GMT) Burnley

Manchester United

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Chelsea

Aston Villa

Liverpool

West ham

Brighton

Bournemouth

Arsenal

Tottenham

(15h30 GMT) Sheffield United

Newcastle

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Manchester City 18 6 6 0 0 16 3 13

2. Tottenham 13 5 4 1 0 13 5 8

3. Liverpool 13 5 4 1 0 12 4 8

4. arsenal 13 5 4 1 0 9 4 5

5. Brighton 12 5 4 0 1 15 7 8

6. West Ham 10 5 3 1 1 10 7 3

7. Aston Villa 9 5 3 0 2 11 10 1

8. Crystal Palace 8 6 2 2 2 6 7 -1

9. fulham 8 6 2 2 2 5 10 -5

10. Nottingham 7 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2

11. Brentford 6 5 1 3 1 8 6 2

12. Newcastle 6 5 2 0 3 8 7 1

13. Manchester United 6 5 2 0 3 6 10 -4

14. Chelsea 5 5 1 2 2 5 5 0

15. Wolverhampton 4 6 1 1 4 6 12 -6

16. Bournemouth 3 5 0 3 2 4 8 -4

17. Sheffield United 1 5 0 1 4 5 9 -4

18. Everton 1 5 0 1 4 2 9 -7

19. Burnley 1 4 0 1 3 4 12 -8

20. Luton Town 1 5 0 1 4 3 11 -8

./bds/dr

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión