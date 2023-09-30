Resultados y clasificación de la 7ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 7ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Aston Villa 6 Watkins (14, 21, 65), Estupinan (26 en contra), Ramsey (85), Douglas Luiz (90+7)
Brighton 1 Fati (50)
(14h00 GMT) Wolverhampton
Mánchester City
Everton
Luton town
Mánchester United
Crystal Palace
Newcastle
Burnley
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
West ham
Sheffield United
(16h30 GMT) Tottenham
Liverpool
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Nottingham
Brentford
- lunes:
(19h00 GMT) Fulham
Chelsea
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Mánchester City 18 6 6 0 0 16 3 13
2. Liverpool 16 6 5 1 0 15 5 10
3. Aston Villa 15 7 5 0 2 18 11 7
4. Brighton 15 7 5 0 2 19 14 5
5. Tottenham 14 6 4 2 0 15 7 8
6. arsenal 14 6 4 2 0 11 6 5
7. West Ham 10 6 3 1 2 11 10 1
8. Newcastle 9 6 3 0 3 16 7 9
9. Mánchester United 9 6 3 0 3 7 10 -3
10. Crystal Palace 8 6 2 2 2 6 7 -1
11. fulham 8 6 2 2 2 5 10 -5
12. Nottingham 7 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2
13. Brentford 6 6 1 3 2 9 9 0
14. Chelsea 5 6 1 2 3 5 6 -1
15. Everton 4 6 1 1 4 5 10 -5
16. Wolverhampton 4 6 1 1 4 6 12 -6
17. AFC Bournemouth 3 6 0 3 3 5 11 -6
18. Luton Town 1 5 0 1 4 3 11 -8
19. Burnley 1 5 0 1 4 4 13 -9
20. Sheffield United 1 6 0 1 5 5 17 -12
