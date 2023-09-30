Ir al contenido

Resultados de los partidos de la 7ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Aston Villa 6 Watkins (14, 21, 65), Estupinan (26 en contra), Ramsey (85), Douglas Luiz (90+7)

Brighton 1 Fati (50)

(14h00 GMT) Wolverhampton

Mánchester City

Everton

Luton town

Mánchester United

Crystal Palace

Newcastle

Burnley

AFC Bournemouth

Arsenal

West ham

Sheffield United

(16h30 GMT) Tottenham

Liverpool

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Nottingham

Brentford

- lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Fulham

Chelsea

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Mánchester City 18 6 6 0 0 16 3 13

2. Liverpool 16 6 5 1 0 15 5 10

3. Aston Villa 15 7 5 0 2 18 11 7

4. Brighton 15 7 5 0 2 19 14 5

5. Tottenham 14 6 4 2 0 15 7 8

6. arsenal 14 6 4 2 0 11 6 5

7. West Ham 10 6 3 1 2 11 10 1

8. Newcastle 9 6 3 0 3 16 7 9

9. Mánchester United 9 6 3 0 3 7 10 -3

10. Crystal Palace 8 6 2 2 2 6 7 -1

11. fulham 8 6 2 2 2 5 10 -5

12. Nottingham 7 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2

13. Brentford 6 6 1 3 2 9 9 0

14. Chelsea 5 6 1 2 3 5 6 -1

15. Everton 4 6 1 1 4 5 10 -5

16. Wolverhampton 4 6 1 1 4 6 12 -6

17. AFC Bournemouth 3 6 0 3 3 5 11 -6

18. Luton Town 1 5 0 1 4 3 11 -8

19. Burnley 1 5 0 1 4 4 13 -9

20. Sheffield United 1 6 0 1 5 5 17 -12

Bds/pm

