Resultados de los partidos de la 8ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Luton town 0

Tottenham 1 van de Ven (52)

(14h00 GMT) Manchester United

Brentford

Burnley

Chelsea

Fulham

Sheffield United

Everton

AFC Bournemouth

(16h30 GMT) Crystal Palace

Nottingham

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Wolverhampton

Aston Villa

Brighton

Liverpool

West ham

Newcastle

(15h30 GMT) Arsenal

Manchester City

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Tottenham 20 8 6 2 0 18 8 10

2. Manchester City 18 7 6 0 1 17 5 12

3. arsenal 17 7 5 2 0 15 6 9

4. Liverpool 16 7 5 1 1 16 7 9

5. Aston Villa 15 7 5 0 2 18 11 7

6. Brighton 15 7 5 0 2 19 14 5

7. West Ham 13 7 4 1 2 13 10 3

8. Newcastle 12 7 4 0 3 18 7 11

9. Crystal Palace 11 7 3 2 2 7 7 0

10. Manchester United 9 7 3 0 4 7 11 -4

11. Chelsea 8 7 2 2 3 7 6 1

12. Nottingham 8 7 2 2 3 8 10 -2

13. fulham 8 7 2 2 3 5 12 -7

14. Brentford 7 7 1 4 2 10 10 0

15. Wolverhampton 7 7 2 1 4 8 13 -5

16. Everton 4 7 1 1 5 6 12 -6

17. Luton Town 4 8 1 1 6 6 15 -9

18. Burnley 4 7 1 1 5 6 16 -10

19. AFC Bournemouth 3 7 0 3 4 5 15 -10

20. Sheffield United 1 7 0 1 6 5 19 -14

