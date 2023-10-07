Resultados y clasificación de la 8ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 8ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Luton town 0
Tottenham 1 van de Ven (52)
(14h00 GMT) Manchester United
Brentford
Burnley
Chelsea
Fulham
Sheffield United
Everton
AFC Bournemouth
(16h30 GMT) Crystal Palace
Nottingham
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Wolverhampton
Aston Villa
Brighton
Liverpool
West ham
Newcastle
(15h30 GMT) Arsenal
Manchester City
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Tottenham 20 8 6 2 0 18 8 10
2. Manchester City 18 7 6 0 1 17 5 12
3. arsenal 17 7 5 2 0 15 6 9
4. Liverpool 16 7 5 1 1 16 7 9
5. Aston Villa 15 7 5 0 2 18 11 7
6. Brighton 15 7 5 0 2 19 14 5
7. West Ham 13 7 4 1 2 13 10 3
8. Newcastle 12 7 4 0 3 18 7 11
9. Crystal Palace 11 7 3 2 2 7 7 0
10. Manchester United 9 7 3 0 4 7 11 -4
11. Chelsea 8 7 2 2 3 7 6 1
12. Nottingham 8 7 2 2 3 8 10 -2
13. fulham 8 7 2 2 3 5 12 -7
14. Brentford 7 7 1 4 2 10 10 0
15. Wolverhampton 7 7 2 1 4 8 13 -5
16. Everton 4 7 1 1 5 6 12 -6
17. Luton Town 4 8 1 1 6 6 15 -9
18. Burnley 4 7 1 1 5 6 16 -10
19. AFC Bournemouth 3 7 0 3 4 5 15 -10
20. Sheffield United 1 7 0 1 6 5 19 -14
