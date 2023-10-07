Resultados de los partidos de la 8ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Luton town 0

Tottenham 1 van de Ven (52)

Manchester United 2 McTominay (90+3, 90+7)

Brentford 1 Jensen (26)

Burnley 1 Odobert (15)

Chelsea 4 Al-Dakhil (42 en contra), Palmer (50 de penal), Sterling (65), Jackson (74)

Fulham 3 Reid (53), Foderingham (76 en contra), Willian (90+2)

Sheffield United 1 Robinson (68 en contra)

Everton 3 Garner (8), Harrison (37), Doucoure (60)

AFC Bournemouth 0

(16h30 GMT) Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Wolverhampton

Aston Villa

Brighton

Liverpool

West ham

Newcastle

(15h30 GMT) Arsenal

Manchester City

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Tottenham 20 8 6 2 0 18 8 10

2. Manchester City 18 7 6 0 1 17 5 12

3. arsenal 17 7 5 2 0 15 6 9

4. Liverpool 16 7 5 1 1 16 7 9

5. Aston Villa 15 7 5 0 2 18 11 7

6. Brighton 15 7 5 0 2 19 14 5

7. West Ham 13 7 4 1 2 13 10 3

8. Newcastle 12 7 4 0 3 18 7 11

9. Manchester United 12 8 4 0 4 9 12 -3

10. Chelsea 11 8 3 2 3 11 7 4

11. Crystal Palace 11 7 3 2 2 7 7 0

12. fulham 11 8 3 2 3 8 13 -5

13. Nottingham 8 7 2 2 3 8 10 -2

14. Brentford 7 8 1 4 3 11 12 -1

15. Everton 7 8 2 1 5 9 12 -3

16. Wolverhampton 7 7 2 1 4 8 13 -5

17. Luton Town 4 8 1 1 6 6 15 -9

18. Burnley 4 8 1 1 6 7 20 -13

19. AFC Bournemouth 3 8 0 3 5 5 18 -13

20. Sheffield United 1 8 0 1 7 6 22 -16

