Resultados y clasificación de la 8ª jornada de Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 8ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Luton town 0
Tottenham 1 van de Ven (52)
Manchester United 2 McTominay (90+3, 90+7)
Brentford 1 Jensen (26)
Burnley 1 Odobert (15)
Chelsea 4 Al-Dakhil (42 en contra), Palmer (50 de penal), Sterling (65), Jackson (74)
Fulham 3 Reid (53), Foderingham (76 en contra), Willian (90+2)
Sheffield United 1 Robinson (68 en contra)
Everton 3 Garner (8), Harrison (37), Doucoure (60)
AFC Bournemouth 0
(16h30 GMT) Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Wolverhampton
Aston Villa
Brighton
Liverpool
West ham
Newcastle
(15h30 GMT) Arsenal
Manchester City
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Tottenham 20 8 6 2 0 18 8 10
2. Manchester City 18 7 6 0 1 17 5 12
3. arsenal 17 7 5 2 0 15 6 9
4. Liverpool 16 7 5 1 1 16 7 9
5. Aston Villa 15 7 5 0 2 18 11 7
6. Brighton 15 7 5 0 2 19 14 5
7. West Ham 13 7 4 1 2 13 10 3
8. Newcastle 12 7 4 0 3 18 7 11
9. Manchester United 12 8 4 0 4 9 12 -3
10. Chelsea 11 8 3 2 3 11 7 4
11. Crystal Palace 11 7 3 2 2 7 7 0
12. fulham 11 8 3 2 3 8 13 -5
13. Nottingham 8 7 2 2 3 8 10 -2
14. Brentford 7 8 1 4 3 11 12 -1
15. Everton 7 8 2 1 5 9 12 -3
16. Wolverhampton 7 7 2 1 4 8 13 -5
17. Luton Town 4 8 1 1 6 6 15 -9
18. Burnley 4 8 1 1 6 7 20 -13
19. AFC Bournemouth 3 8 0 3 5 5 18 -13
20. Sheffield United 1 8 0 1 7 6 22 -16
./bds/dam