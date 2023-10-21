Resultados de los partidos de la 9ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Liverpool 2 Salah (75 de penal, 90+7)

Everton 0

(14h00 GMT) AFC Bournemouth

Wolverhampton

Newcastle

Crystal Palace

Brentford

Burnley

Mánchester City

Brighton

Nottingham

Luton town

(16h30 GMT) Chelsea

Arsenal

(19h00 GMT) Sheffield United

Mánchester United

- domingo:

(15h30 GMT) Aston Villa

West ham

- lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Tottenham

Fulham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 20 9 6 2 1 20 9 11

2. Tottenham 20 8 6 2 0 18 8 10

3. arsenal 20 8 6 2 0 16 6 10

4. Mánchester City 18 8 6 0 2 17 6 11

5. Aston Villa 16 8 5 1 2 19 12 7

6. Brighton 16 8 5 1 2 21 16 5

7. West Ham 14 8 4 2 2 15 12 3

8. Newcastle 13 8 4 1 3 20 9 11

9. Crystal Palace 12 8 3 3 2 7 7 0

10. Mánchester United 12 8 4 0 4 9 12 -3

11. Chelsea 11 8 3 2 3 11 7 4

12. fulham 11 8 3 2 3 8 13 -5

13. Nottingham 9 8 2 3 3 8 10 -2

14. Wolverhampton 8 8 2 2 4 9 14 -5

15. Brentford 7 8 1 4 3 11 12 -1

16. Everton 7 9 2 1 6 9 14 -5

17. Luton Town 4 8 1 1 6 6 15 -9

18. Burnley 4 8 1 1 6 7 20 -13

19. AFC Bournemouth 3 8 0 3 5 5 18 -13

20. Sheffield United 1 8 0 1 7 6 22 -16

./bds/pm

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión