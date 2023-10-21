Resultados y clasificación de la 9ª jornada de Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 9ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Liverpool 2 Salah (75 de penal, 90+7)
Everton 0
(14h00 GMT) AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton
Newcastle
Crystal Palace
Brentford
Burnley
Mánchester City
Brighton
Nottingham
Luton town
(16h30 GMT) Chelsea
Arsenal
(19h00 GMT) Sheffield United
Mánchester United
- domingo:
(15h30 GMT) Aston Villa
West ham
- lunes:
(19h00 GMT) Tottenham
Fulham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 20 9 6 2 1 20 9 11
2. Tottenham 20 8 6 2 0 18 8 10
3. arsenal 20 8 6 2 0 16 6 10
4. Mánchester City 18 8 6 0 2 17 6 11
5. Aston Villa 16 8 5 1 2 19 12 7
6. Brighton 16 8 5 1 2 21 16 5
7. West Ham 14 8 4 2 2 15 12 3
8. Newcastle 13 8 4 1 3 20 9 11
9. Crystal Palace 12 8 3 3 2 7 7 0
10. Mánchester United 12 8 4 0 4 9 12 -3
11. Chelsea 11 8 3 2 3 11 7 4
12. fulham 11 8 3 2 3 8 13 -5
13. Nottingham 9 8 2 3 3 8 10 -2
14. Wolverhampton 8 8 2 2 4 9 14 -5
15. Brentford 7 8 1 4 3 11 12 -1
16. Everton 7 9 2 1 6 9 14 -5
17. Luton Town 4 8 1 1 6 6 15 -9
18. Burnley 4 8 1 1 6 7 20 -13
19. AFC Bournemouth 3 8 0 3 5 5 18 -13
20. Sheffield United 1 8 0 1 7 6 22 -16
