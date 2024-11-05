Resultados y clasificación de la cuarta jornada de la Liga de Campeones
Resultados del martes en la 4ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificación:
Real Madrid (ESP) 1 Vinicius Jr (23 de penal)
Milan (ITA) 3 Thiaw (12), Morata (39), Reijnders (73)
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 1 Malen (85)
Sturm graz (aut) 0
Lille (FRA) 1 David (27)
Juventus (ITA) 1 Vlahovic (60 de penal)
Bolonia (ita) 0
Mónaco (FRA) 1 Kehrer (86)
Liverpool (ENG) 4 Díaz (61, 83, 90+2), Gakpo (63)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 0
Celtic de Glasgow (SCO) 3 Kühn (35, 45+1), Hatate (72)
Rb leipzig (ger) 1 baumgartner (23)
Sporting de Lisboa (POR) 4 Gyökeres (38, 49 de penal, 80 de penal), Araujo (46)
Manchester City (ENG) 1 Foden (4)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 Strelec (5)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 4 Špikic (10), Sucic (30), Kulenovic (54, 72)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 4 Flamingo (16), Tillman (33), Bakayoko (83), Krejci (88 en contra)
Girona (esp) 0
- Programados el miércoles:
(17h45 GMT) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Young boys (sui)
Fc brujas (bel)
Aston Villa (ENG)
(20h00 GMT) París SG (FRA)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Stuttgart (ger)
Atalanta (ita)
Inter (ita)
Arsenal (eng)
Feyenoord (ned)
Salzburgo (aut)
Estrella Roja (SRB)
Barcelona (esp)
Bayern Múnich (GER)
Benfica (por)
Sparta Praga (CZE)
Brest (fra)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Liverpool 12 4 4 0 0 10 1
2. Sporting de Lisboa 10 4 3 1 0 9 2
3. mónaco 10 4 3 1 0 10 4
4. Borussia Dortmund 9 4 3 0 1 13 6
5. Aston Villa 9 3 3 0 0 6 0
6. Manchester City 7 4 2 1 1 10 4
7. brest 7 3 2 1 0 7 2
8. inter 7 3 2 1 0 5 0
9. arsenal 7 3 2 1 0 3 0
10. Juventus 7 4 2 1 1 7 5
11. Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 2 1 1 6 5
12. lille 7 4 2 1 1 5 4
13. Celtic de Glasgow 7 4 2 1 1 9 9
14. Dinamo Zagreb 7 4 2 1 1 10 12
15. Barcelona 6 3 2 0 1 10 3
16. Benfica 6 3 2 0 1 7 4
17. Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 2 9 7
18. milan 6 4 2 0 2 7 6
19. Feyenoord 6 3 2 0 1 6 7
20. Atalanta 5 3 1 2 0 3 0
21. PSV Eindhoven 5 4 1 2 1 7 5
22. Stuttgart 4 3 1 1 1 3 4
23. parís sg 4 3 1 1 1 2 3
24. Sparta Praga 4 3 1 1 1 4 6
25. Bayern Múnich 3 3 1 0 2 10 7
26. girona 3 4 1 0 3 4 8
27. FC Brujas 3 3 1 0 2 2 6
28. Atlético de Madrid 3 3 1 0 2 3 8
29. Shakhtar Donetsk 1 3 0 1 2 0 4
30. Bolonia 1 4 0 1 3 0 5
31. RB Leipzig 0 4 0 0 4 4 9
32. Sturm Graz 0 4 0 0 4 1 6
33. Estrella Roja 0 3 0 0 3 2 11
34. Young Boys 0 3 0 0 3 0 9
. Salzburgo 0 3 0 0 3 0 9
36. Slovan Bratislava 0 4 0 0 4 2 15
./bds/dam/dr