Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados de los partidos de la 27ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Aston Villa 1 Abraham (88)
Leeds 1 Stach (31)
Chelsea 1 Joao Pedro (4)
Burnley 1 Flemming (90+3)
Brentford 0
Brighton 2 Gómez (30), Welbeck (45+1)
West Ham 0
AFC Bournemouth 0
Manchester City 2 O'Reilly (14, 27)
Newcastle 1 Hall (22)
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Nottingham
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton
Sunderland
Fulham
(16h30 GMT) Tottenham
Arsenal
- Lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Everton
Manchester United
Clasificación: Pts PJ G E P GF GC dif
1. Arsenal 58 27 17 7 3 52 20 32
2. Manchester City 56 27 17 5 5 56 25 31
3. Aston Villa 51 27 15 6 6 38 28 10
4. Chelsea 45 27 12 9 6 48 31 17
5. Manchester United 45 26 12 9 5 47 37 10
6. Liverpool 42 26 12 6 8 41 35 6
7. Brentford 40 27 12 4 11 40 37 3
8. AFC Bournemouth 38 27 9 11 7 43 45 -2
9. Everton 37 26 10 7 9 29 30 -1
10. Newcastle 36 27 10 6 11 38 39 -1
11. Sunderland 36 26 9 9 8 27 30 -3
12. Brighton 34 27 8 10 9 36 34 2
13. Fulham 34 26 10 4 12 35 40 -5
14. Crystal Palace 32 26 8 8 10 28 32 -4
15. Leeds 31 27 7 10 10 37 46 -9
16. Tottenham 29 26 7 8 11 36 37 -1
17. Nottingham 27 26 7 6 13 25 38 -13
18. West Ham 25 27 6 7 14 32 49 -17
19. Burnley 19 27 4 7 16 29 52 -23
20. Wolverhampton 10 27 1 7 19 18 50 -32