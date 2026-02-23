Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados de los partidos de la 27ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Aston Villa 1 Abraham (88)
Leeds 1 Stach (31)
Chelsea 1 Joao Pedro (4)
Burnley 1 Flemming (90+3)
Brentford 0
Brighton 2 Gomez (30), Welbeck (45+1)
West Ham 0
AFC Bournemouth 0
Manchester City 2 O'Reilly (14, 27)
Newcastle 1 Hall (22)
- Domingo:
Nottingham 0
Liverpool 1 Mac Allister (90+7)
Crystal Palace 1 Guessand (90)
Wolverhampton 0
Sunderland 1 Le Fée (76 penal)
Fulham 3 Jiménez (54, 61 penal), Iwobi (85)
Tottenham 1 Kolo Muani (34)
Arsenal 4 Eze (32, 61), Gyökeres (47, 90+4)
- Lunes:
Everton 0
Manchester United 1 Sesko (71)
Clasificación: Pts PJ G E P GF GC dif
1. Arsenal 61 28 18 7 3 56 21 35
2. Manchester City 56 27 17 5 5 56 25 31
3. Aston Villa 51 27 15 6 6 38 28 10
4. Manchester United 48 27 13 9 5 48 37 11
5. Chelsea 45 27 12 9 6 48 31 17
6. Liverpool 45 27 13 6 8 42 35 7
7. Brentford 40 27 12 4 11 40 37 3
8. AFC Bournemouth 38 27 9 11 7 43 45 -2
9. Everton 37 27 10 7 10 29 31 -2
10. Fulham 37 27 11 4 12 38 41 -3
11. Newcastle 36 27 10 6 11 38 39 -1
12. Sunderland 36 27 9 9 9 28 33 -5
13. Crystal Palace 35 27 9 8 10 29 32 -3
14. Brighton 34 27 8 10 9 36 34 2
15. Leeds 31 27 7 10 10 37 46 -9
16. Tottenham 29 27 7 8 12 37 41 -4
17. Nottingham 27 27 7 6 14 25 39 -14
18. West Ham 25 27 6 7 14 32 49 -17
19. Burnley 19 27 4 7 16 29 52 -23
20. Wolverhampton 10 28 1 7 20 18 51 -33