Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League inglesa

Resultados de los partidos de la 27ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Aston Villa 1 Abraham (88)

Leeds 1 Stach (31)

Chelsea 1 Joao Pedro (4)

Burnley 1 Flemming (90+3)

Brentford 0

Brighton 2 Gomez (30), Welbeck (45+1)

West Ham 0

AFC Bournemouth 0

Manchester City 2 O'Reilly (14, 27)

Newcastle 1 Hall (22)

- Domingo:

Nottingham 0

Liverpool 1 Mac Allister (90+7)

Crystal Palace 1 Guessand (90)

Wolverhampton 0

Sunderland 1 Le Fée (76 penal)

Fulham 3 Jiménez (54, 61 penal), Iwobi (85)

Tottenham 1 Kolo Muani (34)

Arsenal 4 Eze (32, 61), Gyökeres (47, 90+4)

- Lunes:

Everton 0

Manchester United 1 Sesko (71)

Clasificación: Pts PJ G E P GF GC dif

1. Arsenal 61 28 18 7 3 56 21 35

2. Manchester City 56 27 17 5 5 56 25 31

3. Aston Villa 51 27 15 6 6 38 28 10

4. Manchester United 48 27 13 9 5 48 37 11

5. Chelsea 45 27 12 9 6 48 31 17

6. Liverpool 45 27 13 6 8 42 35 7

7. Brentford 40 27 12 4 11 40 37 3

8. AFC Bournemouth 38 27 9 11 7 43 45 -2

9. Everton 37 27 10 7 10 29 31 -2

10. Fulham 37 27 11 4 12 38 41 -3

11. Newcastle 36 27 10 6 11 38 39 -1

12. Sunderland 36 27 9 9 9 28 33 -5

13. Crystal Palace 35 27 9 8 10 29 32 -3

14. Brighton 34 27 8 10 9 36 34 2

15. Leeds 31 27 7 10 10 37 46 -9

16. Tottenham 29 27 7 8 12 37 41 -4

17. Nottingham 27 27 7 6 14 25 39 -14

18. West Ham 25 27 6 7 14 32 49 -17

19. Burnley 19 27 4 7 16 29 52 -23

20. Wolverhampton 10 28 1 7 20 18 51 -33

AFP
