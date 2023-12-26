Resultados de los partidos de la 19ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- martes:

Newcastle 1 Isak (23 de penal)

Nottingham 3 Woods (45+1, 53, 60)

(15h00 GMT) AFC Bournemouth

Fulham

Sheffield United

Luton town

(17h30 GMT) Burnley

Liverpool

(20h00 GMT) Manchester United

Aston Villa

- Miércoles:

(19h30 GMT) Brentford

Wolverhampton

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

(20h15 GMT) Everton

Manchester City

- jueves:

(19h30 GMT) Brighton

Tottenham

(20h15 GMT) Arsenal

West ham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. arsenal 40 18 12 4 2 36 16 20

2. Liverpool 39 18 11 6 1 37 16 21

3. Aston Villa 39 18 12 3 3 38 22 16

4. Tottenham 36 18 11 3 4 37 24 13

5. Manchester City 34 17 10 4 3 40 20 20

6. West Ham 30 18 9 3 6 31 30 1

7. Newcastle 29 19 9 2 8 37 25 12

8. Manchester United 28 18 9 1 8 18 23 -5

9. Brighton 27 18 7 6 5 34 31 3

10. Chelsea 22 18 6 4 8 29 28 1

11. Wolverhampton 22 18 6 4 8 23 30 -7

12. AFC Bournemouth 22 17 6 4 7 24 32 -8

13. fulham 21 18 6 3 9 26 31 -5

14. Brentford 19 17 5 4 8 24 24 0

15. Crystal Palace 18 18 4 6 8 18 26 -8

16. Nottingham 17 19 4 5 10 22 34 -12

17. Everton 16 18 8 2 8 23 22 1

18. Luton Town 12 17 3 3 11 18 32 -14

19. Burnley 11 18 3 2 13 18 36 -18

20. Sheffield United 9 18 2 3 13 13 44 -31

./bds/mcd

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión