Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados de los partidos de la 19ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- martes:
Newcastle 1 Isak (23 de penal)
Nottingham 3 Woods (45+1, 53, 60)
(15h00 GMT) AFC Bournemouth
Fulham
Sheffield United
Luton town
(17h30 GMT) Burnley
Liverpool
(20h00 GMT) Manchester United
Aston Villa
- Miércoles:
(19h30 GMT) Brentford
Wolverhampton
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
(20h15 GMT) Everton
Manchester City
- jueves:
(19h30 GMT) Brighton
Tottenham
(20h15 GMT) Arsenal
West ham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. arsenal 40 18 12 4 2 36 16 20
2. Liverpool 39 18 11 6 1 37 16 21
3. Aston Villa 39 18 12 3 3 38 22 16
4. Tottenham 36 18 11 3 4 37 24 13
5. Manchester City 34 17 10 4 3 40 20 20
6. West Ham 30 18 9 3 6 31 30 1
7. Newcastle 29 19 9 2 8 37 25 12
8. Manchester United 28 18 9 1 8 18 23 -5
9. Brighton 27 18 7 6 5 34 31 3
10. Chelsea 22 18 6 4 8 29 28 1
11. Wolverhampton 22 18 6 4 8 23 30 -7
12. AFC Bournemouth 22 17 6 4 7 24 32 -8
13. fulham 21 18 6 3 9 26 31 -5
14. Brentford 19 17 5 4 8 24 24 0
15. Crystal Palace 18 18 4 6 8 18 26 -8
16. Nottingham 17 19 4 5 10 22 34 -12
17. Everton 16 18 8 2 8 23 22 1
18. Luton Town 12 17 3 3 11 18 32 -14
19. Burnley 11 18 3 2 13 18 36 -18
20. Sheffield United 9 18 2 3 13 13 44 -31
