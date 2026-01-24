Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 23ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
West Ham 3 Summerville (14), Bowen (28), Fernandes (43)
Sunderland 1 Brobbey (66)
Burnley 2 Tuanzebe (45), Foster (76)
Tottenham 2 van de Ven (38), Romero (90)
Fulham 2 Chukwueze (72), Wilson (90+2)
Brighton 1 Ayari (28)
Manchester City 2 Marmoush (6), Semenyo (45+2)
Wolverhampton 0
Bournemouth 3 Evanilson (26), Jiménez (33), Adli (90+5)
Liverpool 2 van Dijk (45), Szoboszlai (80)
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Newcastle
Aston Villa
Brentford
Nottingham
Crystal Palace
Chelsea
(16h30 GMT) Arsenal
Manchester United
- Lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Everton
Leeds
Clasificación: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Arsenal 50 22 15 5 2 40 14 26
2. Manchester City 46 23 14 4 5 47 21 26
3. Aston Villa 43 22 13 4 5 33 25 8
4. Liverpool 36 23 10 6 7 35 32 3
5. Manchester United 35 22 9 8 5 38 32 6
6. Chelsea 34 22 9 7 6 36 24 12
7. Fulham 34 23 10 4 9 32 32 0
8. Brentford 33 22 10 3 9 35 30 5
9. Newcastle 33 22 9 6 7 32 27 5
10. Sunderland 33 23 8 9 6 24 26 -2
11. Everton 32 22 9 5 8 24 25 -1
12. Brighton 30 23 7 9 7 33 31 2
13. Bournemouth 30 23 7 9 7 38 43 -5
14. Tottenham 28 23 7 7 9 33 31 2
15. Crystal Palace 28 22 7 7 8 23 25 -2
16. Leeds 25 22 6 7 9 30 37 -7
17. Nottingham 22 22 6 4 12 21 34 -13
18. West Ham 20 23 5 5 13 27 45 -18
19. Burnley 15 23 3 6 14 25 44 -19
20. Wolverhampton 8 23 1 5 17 15 43 -28