Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados de los partidos de la 23ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y

OLI SCARFF - AFP

Resultados de los partidos de la 23ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

West Ham 3 Summerville (14), Bowen (28), Fernandes (43)

Sunderland 1 Brobbey (66)

Burnley 2 Tuanzebe (45), Foster (76)

Tottenham 2 van de Ven (38), Romero (90)

Fulham 2 Chukwueze (72), Wilson (90+2)

Brighton 1 Ayari (28)

Manchester City 2 Marmoush (6), Semenyo (45+2)

Wolverhampton 0

Bournemouth 3 Evanilson (26), Jiménez (33), Adli (90+5)

Liverpool 2 van Dijk (45), Szoboszlai (80)

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Newcastle

Aston Villa

Brentford

Nottingham

Crystal Palace

Chelsea

(16h30 GMT) Arsenal

Manchester United

- Lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Everton

Leeds

Clasificación: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Arsenal 50 22 15 5 2 40 14 26

2. Manchester City 46 23 14 4 5 47 21 26

3. Aston Villa 43 22 13 4 5 33 25 8

4. Liverpool 36 23 10 6 7 35 32 3

5. Manchester United 35 22 9 8 5 38 32 6

6. Chelsea 34 22 9 7 6 36 24 12

7. Fulham 34 23 10 4 9 32 32 0

8. Brentford 33 22 10 3 9 35 30 5

9. Newcastle 33 22 9 6 7 32 27 5

10. Sunderland 33 23 8 9 6 24 26 -2

11. Everton 32 22 9 5 8 24 25 -1

12. Brighton 30 23 7 9 7 33 31 2

13. Bournemouth 30 23 7 9 7 38 43 -5

14. Tottenham 28 23 7 7 9 33 31 2

15. Crystal Palace 28 22 7 7 8 23 25 -2

16. Leeds 25 22 6 7 9 30 37 -7

17. Nottingham 22 22 6 4 12 21 34 -13

18. West Ham 20 23 5 5 13 27 45 -18

19. Burnley 15 23 3 6 14 25 44 -19

20. Wolverhampton 8 23 1 5 17 15 43 -28

AFP
