Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 28ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Viernes:
Wolverhampton 2 Joao Gomes (61), Ricardo Gomes (90+8)
Aston Villa 0
- Sábado:
(12h30 GMT) Bournemouth
Sunderland
(15h00 GMT) Newcastle
Everton
Burnley
Brentford
Liverpool
West Ham
(17h30 GMT) Leeds
Manchester City
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Fulham
Tottenham
Manchester United
Crystal Palace
Brighton
Nottingham
(16h30 GMT) Arsenal
Chelsea
Clasificación: Pts PJ G E P GF GC dif
1. Arsenal 61 28 18 7 3 56 21 35
2. Manchester City 56 27 17 5 5 56 25 31
3. Aston Villa 51 28 15 6 7 38 30 8
4. Manchester United 48 27 13 9 5 48 37 11
5. Chelsea 45 27 12 9 6 48 31 17
6. Liverpool 45 27 13 6 8 42 35 7
7. Brentford 40 27 12 4 11 40 37 3
8. Bournemouth 38 27 9 11 7 43 45 -2
9. Everton 37 27 10 7 10 29 31 -2
10. Fulham 37 27 11 4 12 38 41 -3
11. Newcastle 36 27 10 6 11 38 39 -1
12. Sunderland 36 27 9 9 9 28 33 -5
13. Crystal Palace 35 27 9 8 10 29 32 -3
14. Brighton 34 27 8 10 9 36 34 2
15. Leeds 31 27 7 10 10 37 46 -9
16. Tottenham 29 27 7 8 12 37 41 -4
17. Nottingham 27 27 7 6 14 25 39 -14
18. West Ham 25 27 6 7 14 32 49 -17
19. Burnley 19 27 4 7 16 29 52 -23
20. Wolverhampton 13 29 2 7 20 20 51 -31