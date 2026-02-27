LA NACION

Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados de los partidos de la 28ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y

Mohamed Salah del liverpool celebra su gol en la Premier League .
Resultados y clasificación de la Premier LeagueAnthony Devlin - AP

Resultados de los partidos de la 28ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Viernes:

Wolverhampton 2 Joao Gomes (61), Ricardo Gomes (90+8)

Aston Villa 0

- Sábado:

(12h30 GMT) Bournemouth

Sunderland

(15h00 GMT) Newcastle

Everton

Burnley

Brentford

Liverpool

West Ham

(17h30 GMT) Leeds

Manchester City

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Fulham

Tottenham

Manchester United

Crystal Palace

Brighton

Nottingham

(16h30 GMT) Arsenal

Chelsea

Clasificación: Pts PJ G E P GF GC dif

1. Arsenal 61 28 18 7 3 56 21 35

2. Manchester City 56 27 17 5 5 56 25 31

3. Aston Villa 51 28 15 6 7 38 30 8

4. Manchester United 48 27 13 9 5 48 37 11

5. Chelsea 45 27 12 9 6 48 31 17

6. Liverpool 45 27 13 6 8 42 35 7

7. Brentford 40 27 12 4 11 40 37 3

8. Bournemouth 38 27 9 11 7 43 45 -2

9. Everton 37 27 10 7 10 29 31 -2

10. Fulham 37 27 11 4 12 38 41 -3

11. Newcastle 36 27 10 6 11 38 39 -1

12. Sunderland 36 27 9 9 9 28 33 -5

13. Crystal Palace 35 27 9 8 10 29 32 -3

14. Brighton 34 27 8 10 9 36 34 2

15. Leeds 31 27 7 10 10 37 46 -9

16. Tottenham 29 27 7 8 12 37 41 -4

17. Nottingham 27 27 7 6 14 25 39 -14

18. West Ham 25 27 6 7 14 32 49 -17

19. Burnley 19 27 4 7 16 29 52 -23

20. Wolverhampton 13 29 2 7 20 20 51 -31

AFP
Conforme a
The Trust Project