Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 19ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Martes:
Nottingham 0
Everton 2 Garner (19), Barry (79)
West Ham 2 Bowen (10), Paquetá (45+4 de penal)
Brighton 2 Welbeck (32 de penal), Veltman (61)
Chelsea 2 Palmer (15 de penal), Enzo Fernández (23)
Bournemouth 2 Brooks (6), Kluivert (27)
Burnley 1 Laurent (23)
Newcastle 3 Joelinton (2), Wissa (7), Guimaraes (90+3)
Arsenal 4 Gabriel (48), Zubimendi (52), Trossard (69), Gabriel Jesus (78)
Aston Villa 1 Watkins (90+4)
Manchester United 1 Zirkzee (27)
Wolverhampton 1 Krejci (45)
- Jueves:
(17h30 GMT) Crystal Palace
Fulham
Liverpool
Leeds
(20h00 GMT) Sunderland
Manchester City
Brentford
Tottenham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Arsenal 45 19 14 3 2 37 12 25
2. Manchester City 40 18 13 1 4 43 17 26
3. Aston Villa 39 19 12 3 4 30 23 7
4. Liverpool 32 18 10 2 6 30 26 4
5. Chelsea 30 19 8 6 5 32 21 11
6. Manchester United 30 19 8 6 5 33 29 4
7. Sunderland 28 18 7 7 4 20 18 2
8. Everton 28 19 8 4 7 20 20 0
9. Brentford 26 18 8 2 8 28 26 2
10. Newcastle 26 19 7 5 7 26 24 2
11. Crystal Palace 26 18 7 5 6 21 20 1
12. Fulham 26 18 8 2 8 25 26 -1
13. Tottenham 25 18 7 4 7 27 23 4
14. Brighton 25 19 6 7 6 28 27 1
15. Bournemouth 23 19 5 8 6 29 35 -6
16. Leeds 20 18 5 5 8 25 32 -7
17. Nottingham 18 19 5 3 11 18 30 -12
18. West Ham 14 19 3 5 11 21 38 -17
19. Burnley 12 19 3 3 13 20 37 -17
20. Wolverhampton 3 19 0 3 16 11 40 -29