Resultados de los partidos de la 19ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y

Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados de los partidos de la 19ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Martes:

Nottingham 0

Everton 2 Garner (19), Barry (79)

West Ham 2 Bowen (10), Paquetá (45+4 de penal)

Brighton 2 Welbeck (32 de penal), Veltman (61)

Chelsea 2 Palmer (15 de penal), Enzo Fernández (23)

Bournemouth 2 Brooks (6), Kluivert (27)

Burnley 1 Laurent (23)

Newcastle 3 Joelinton (2), Wissa (7), Guimaraes (90+3)

Arsenal 4 Gabriel (48), Zubimendi (52), Trossard (69), Gabriel Jesus (78)

Aston Villa 1 Watkins (90+4)

Manchester United 1 Zirkzee (27)

Wolverhampton 1 Krejci (45)

- Jueves:

(17h30 GMT) Crystal Palace

Fulham

Liverpool

Leeds

(20h00 GMT) Sunderland

Manchester City

Brentford

Tottenham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Arsenal 45 19 14 3 2 37 12 25

2. Manchester City 40 18 13 1 4 43 17 26

3. Aston Villa 39 19 12 3 4 30 23 7

4. Liverpool 32 18 10 2 6 30 26 4

5. Chelsea 30 19 8 6 5 32 21 11

6. Manchester United 30 19 8 6 5 33 29 4

7. Sunderland 28 18 7 7 4 20 18 2

8. Everton 28 19 8 4 7 20 20 0

9. Brentford 26 18 8 2 8 28 26 2

10. Newcastle 26 19 7 5 7 26 24 2

11. Crystal Palace 26 18 7 5 6 21 20 1

12. Fulham 26 18 8 2 8 25 26 -1

13. Tottenham 25 18 7 4 7 27 23 4

14. Brighton 25 19 6 7 6 28 27 1

15. Bournemouth 23 19 5 8 6 29 35 -6

16. Leeds 20 18 5 5 8 25 32 -7

17. Nottingham 18 19 5 3 11 18 30 -12

18. West Ham 14 19 3 5 11 21 38 -17

19. Burnley 12 19 3 3 13 20 37 -17

20. Wolverhampton 3 19 0 3 16 11 40 -29

AFP
