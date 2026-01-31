Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League

LA NACION

Resultados de los partidos de la 24ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Leeds 0

Arsenal 4 Zubimendi (27), Darlow (38 en contra), Gyökeres (69), Gabriel Jesus (86)

Brighton 1 Gross (73)

Everton 1 Beto (90+7)

Wolverhampton 0

Bournemouth 2 Kroupi (33), Scott (90+1)

Chelsea 3 Joao Pedro (57), Cucurella (70), Enzo Fernández (90+2)

West Ham 2 Bowen (7), Summerville (36)

Liverpool 4 Ekitiké (41, 43), Wirtz (67), Konaté (90+3)

Newcastle 1 Gordon (36)

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Manchester United

Fulham

Nottingham

Crystal Palace

Aston Villa

Brentford

(16h30 GMT) Tottenham

Manchester City

- Lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Sunderland

Burnley

Clasificación: Pts PJ G E P GF GC dif

1. Arsenal 53 24 16 5 3 46 17 29

2. Manchester City 46 23 14 4 5 47 21 26

3. Aston Villa 46 23 14 4 5 35 25 10

4. Chelsea 40 24 11 7 6 42 27 15

5. Liverpool 39 24 11 6 7 39 33 6

6. Manchester United 38 23 10 8 5 41 34 7

7. Fulham 34 23 10 4 9 32 32 0

8. Everton 34 24 9 7 8 26 27 -1

9. Brentford 33 23 10 3 10 35 32 3

10. Newcastle 33 24 9 6 9 33 33 0

11. Sunderland 33 23 8 9 6 24 26 -2

12. Bournemouth 33 24 8 9 7 40 43 -3

13. Brighton 31 24 7 10 7 34 32 2

14. Tottenham 28 23 7 7 9 33 31 2

15. Crystal Palace 28 23 7 7 9 24 28 -4

16. Leeds 26 24 6 8 10 31 42 -11

17. Nottingham 25 23 7 4 12 23 34 -11

18. West Ham 20 24 5 5 14 29 48 -19

19. Burnley 15 23 3 6 14 25 44 -19

20. Wolverhampton 8 24 1 5 18 15 45 -30

AFP
