Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados de los partidos de la 24ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Leeds 0
Arsenal 4 Zubimendi (27), Darlow (38 en contra), Gyökeres (69), Gabriel Jesus (86)
Brighton 1 Gross (73)
Everton 1 Beto (90+7)
Wolverhampton 0
Bournemouth 2 Kroupi (33), Scott (90+1)
Chelsea 3 Joao Pedro (57), Cucurella (70), Enzo Fernández (90+2)
West Ham 2 Bowen (7), Summerville (36)
Liverpool 4 Ekitiké (41, 43), Wirtz (67), Konaté (90+3)
Newcastle 1 Gordon (36)
- Domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Manchester United
Fulham
Nottingham
Crystal Palace
Aston Villa
Brentford
(16h30 GMT) Tottenham
Manchester City
- Lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Sunderland
Burnley
Clasificación: Pts PJ G E P GF GC dif
1. Arsenal 53 24 16 5 3 46 17 29
2. Manchester City 46 23 14 4 5 47 21 26
3. Aston Villa 46 23 14 4 5 35 25 10
4. Chelsea 40 24 11 7 6 42 27 15
5. Liverpool 39 24 11 6 7 39 33 6
6. Manchester United 38 23 10 8 5 41 34 7
7. Fulham 34 23 10 4 9 32 32 0
8. Everton 34 24 9 7 8 26 27 -1
9. Brentford 33 23 10 3 10 35 32 3
10. Newcastle 33 24 9 6 9 33 33 0
11. Sunderland 33 23 8 9 6 24 26 -2
12. Bournemouth 33 24 8 9 7 40 43 -3
13. Brighton 31 24 7 10 7 34 32 2
14. Tottenham 28 23 7 7 9 33 31 2
15. Crystal Palace 28 23 7 7 9 24 28 -4
16. Leeds 26 24 6 8 10 31 42 -11
17. Nottingham 25 23 7 4 12 23 34 -11
18. West Ham 20 24 5 5 14 29 48 -19
19. Burnley 15 23 3 6 14 25 44 -19
20. Wolverhampton 8 24 1 5 18 15 45 -30