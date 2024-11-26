LA NACION

Resultados y clasificación de la quinta jornada de la Liga de Campeones

Resultados y clasificación de la quinta jornada de la Liga de Campeones
Resultados y clasificación de la quinta jornada de la Liga de Campeones

Resultados del martes en la 5ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:

- Grupo único de la Champions:

Martes, 26 de noviembre

Inter (ITA) - RB Leipzig (GER) 1 - 0

Bayern Múnich (GER) - París SG (FRA) 1 - 0

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) - Salzburgo (AUT) 5 - 0

Barcelona (ESP) - Brest (FRA) 3 - 0

Young boys (sui) - atalanta (ita) 1 - 6

Sporting de Lisboa (POR) - Arsenal (ENG) 1 - 5

Manchester City (ENG) - Feyenoord (NED) 3 - 3

Sparta Praga (CZE) - Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 0 - 6

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) - Milan (ITA) 2 - 3

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. inter 13 5 4 1 0 7 0

2. Barcelona 12 5 4 0 1 18 5

3. Liverpool 12 4 4 0 0 10 1

4. Atalanta 11 5 3 2 0 11 1

5. Bayer Leverkusen 10 5 3 1 1 11 5

6. mónaco 10 4 3 1 0 10 4

7. arsenal 10 5 3 1 1 8 2

8. Sporting de Lisboa 10 5 3 1 1 10 7

9. brest 10 5 3 1 1 9 6

10. Borussia Dortmund 9 4 3 0 1 13 6

11. Bayern Múnich 9 5 3 0 2 12 7

12. Aston Villa 9 4 3 0 1 6 1

13. Atlético de Madrid 9 5 3 0 2 11 9

14. milan 9 5 3 0 2 10 8

15. Manchester City 8 5 2 2 1 13 7

16. Juventus 7 4 2 1 1 7 5

17. lille 7 4 2 1 1 5 4

18. Celtic de Glasgow 7 4 2 1 1 9 9

19. Dinamo Zagreb 7 4 2 1 1 10 12

20. Feyenoord 7 5 2 1 2 10 13

21. Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 2 9 7

22. Benfica 6 4 2 0 2 7 5

23. FC Brujas 6 4 2 0 2 3 6

24. PSV Eindhoven 5 4 1 2 1 7 5

25. Stuttgart 4 4 1 1 2 3 6

26. parís sg 4 5 1 1 3 3 6

27. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 4 1 1 2 2 5

28. Sparta Praga 4 5 1 1 3 5 14

29. girona 3 4 1 0 3 4 8

30. Salzburgo 3 5 1 0 4 3 15

31. Bolonia 1 4 0 1 3 0 5

32. Sturm Graz 0 4 0 0 4 1 6

33. RB Leipzig 0 5 0 0 5 4 10

34. Estrella Roja 0 4 0 0 4 4 16

35. Slovan Bratislava 0 5 0 0 5 4 18

36. Young Boys 0 5 0 0 5 2 17

Bds/iga/dr

AFP
Conforme a los criterios de
The Trust Project
Conocé más
Cargando banners ...