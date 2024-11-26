Resultados y clasificación de la quinta jornada de la Liga de Campeones
Resultados del martes en la 5ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:
- Grupo único de la Champions:
Martes, 26 de noviembre
Inter (ITA) - RB Leipzig (GER) 1 - 0
Bayern Múnich (GER) - París SG (FRA) 1 - 0
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) - Salzburgo (AUT) 5 - 0
Barcelona (ESP) - Brest (FRA) 3 - 0
Young boys (sui) - atalanta (ita) 1 - 6
Sporting de Lisboa (POR) - Arsenal (ENG) 1 - 5
Manchester City (ENG) - Feyenoord (NED) 3 - 3
Sparta Praga (CZE) - Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 0 - 6
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) - Milan (ITA) 2 - 3
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. inter 13 5 4 1 0 7 0
2. Barcelona 12 5 4 0 1 18 5
3. Liverpool 12 4 4 0 0 10 1
4. Atalanta 11 5 3 2 0 11 1
5. Bayer Leverkusen 10 5 3 1 1 11 5
6. mónaco 10 4 3 1 0 10 4
7. arsenal 10 5 3 1 1 8 2
8. Sporting de Lisboa 10 5 3 1 1 10 7
9. brest 10 5 3 1 1 9 6
10. Borussia Dortmund 9 4 3 0 1 13 6
11. Bayern Múnich 9 5 3 0 2 12 7
12. Aston Villa 9 4 3 0 1 6 1
13. Atlético de Madrid 9 5 3 0 2 11 9
14. milan 9 5 3 0 2 10 8
15. Manchester City 8 5 2 2 1 13 7
16. Juventus 7 4 2 1 1 7 5
17. lille 7 4 2 1 1 5 4
18. Celtic de Glasgow 7 4 2 1 1 9 9
19. Dinamo Zagreb 7 4 2 1 1 10 12
20. Feyenoord 7 5 2 1 2 10 13
21. Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 2 9 7
22. Benfica 6 4 2 0 2 7 5
23. FC Brujas 6 4 2 0 2 3 6
24. PSV Eindhoven 5 4 1 2 1 7 5
25. Stuttgart 4 4 1 1 2 3 6
26. parís sg 4 5 1 1 3 3 6
27. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 4 1 1 2 2 5
28. Sparta Praga 4 5 1 1 3 5 14
29. girona 3 4 1 0 3 4 8
30. Salzburgo 3 5 1 0 4 3 15
31. Bolonia 1 4 0 1 3 0 5
32. Sturm Graz 0 4 0 0 4 1 6
33. RB Leipzig 0 5 0 0 5 4 10
34. Estrella Roja 0 4 0 0 4 4 16
35. Slovan Bratislava 0 5 0 0 5 4 18
36. Young Boys 0 5 0 0 5 2 17
