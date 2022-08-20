Resultados y clasificación del campeonato de fútbol inglés
Resultados de los partidos de la 3ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Tottenham - Wolverhampton 1 - 0
Everton - Nottingham 1 - 1
Leicester - Southampton 1 - 2
Fulham - Brentford 3 - 2
Crystal Palace - Aston Villa 3 - 1
(16h30 GMT) AFC Bournemouth - Arsenal
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) West Ham - Brighton
Leeds - Chelsea
(15h30 GMT) Newcastle - Mánchester City
- lunes:
(19h00 GMT) Mánchester United - Liverpool
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Tottenham 7 3 2 1 0 7 3 4
2. Mánchester City 6 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
3. arsenal 6 2 2 0 0 6 2 4
4. fulham 5 3 1 2 0 5 4 1
5. Brentford 4 3 1 1 1 8 5 3
6. Newcastle 4 2 1 1 0 2 0 2
7. leeds 4 2 1 1 0 4 3 1
8. chelsea 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1
9. Brighton 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
10. Crystal Palace 4 3 1 1 1 4 4 0
11. Nottingham 4 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1
12. Southampton 4 3 1 1 1 5 7 -2
13. AFC Bournemouth 3 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2
14. Aston Villa 3 3 1 0 2 3 6 -3
15. Liverpool 2 2 0 2 0 3 3 0
16. Everton 1 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2
17. Wolverhampton 1 3 0 1 2 1 3 -2
18. Leicester 1 3 0 1 2 5 8 -3
19. West Ham 0 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3
20. Mánchester United 0 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5
