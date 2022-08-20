Ir al contenido

Resultados y clasificación del campeonato de fútbol inglés

Resultados de los partidos de la 3ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Tottenham - Wolverhampton 1 - 0

Everton - Nottingham 1 - 1

Leicester - Southampton 1 - 2

Fulham - Brentford 3 - 2

Crystal Palace - Aston Villa 3 - 1

(16h30 GMT) AFC Bournemouth - Arsenal

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) West Ham - Brighton

Leeds - Chelsea

(15h30 GMT) Newcastle - Mánchester City

- lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Mánchester United - Liverpool

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Tottenham 7 3 2 1 0 7 3 4

2. Mánchester City 6 2 2 0 0 6 0 6

3. arsenal 6 2 2 0 0 6 2 4

4. fulham 5 3 1 2 0 5 4 1

5. Brentford 4 3 1 1 1 8 5 3

6. Newcastle 4 2 1 1 0 2 0 2

7. leeds 4 2 1 1 0 4 3 1

8. chelsea 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1

9. Brighton 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1

10. Crystal Palace 4 3 1 1 1 4 4 0

11. Nottingham 4 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1

12. Southampton 4 3 1 1 1 5 7 -2

13. AFC Bournemouth 3 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2

14. Aston Villa 3 3 1 0 2 3 6 -3

15. Liverpool 2 2 0 2 0 3 3 0

16. Everton 1 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2

17. Wolverhampton 1 3 0 1 2 1 3 -2

18. Leicester 1 3 0 1 2 5 8 -3

19. West Ham 0 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3

20. Mánchester United 0 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5

AFP
