Resultados de los partidos de la 25ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Brentford 1 Toney (75)

Liverpool 4 Nunez (35), Mac Allister (55), Salah (68), Gakpo (86)

Burnley 0

Arsenal 5 Ødegaard (4), Saka (41 de penal, 47), Trossard (66), Havertz (78)

Fulham 1 Muniz Carvalho (63)

Aston Villa 2 Watkins (22, 56)

Tottenham 1 Kulusevski (46)

Wolverhampton 2 Gomes da Silva (42, 63)

Newcastle 2 Gordon (58 de penal), Ritchie (90+2)

Bournemouth 2 Solanke (51), Semenyo (69)

Nottingham 2 Awoniyi (45+5), Hudson-Odoi (90+4)

West ham 0

Manchester City 1 Rodri (83)

Chelsea 1 Sterling (42)

- domingo:

Sheffield United 0

Brighton 5 Buonanotte (20), Welbeck (24), Robinson (75 en contra), Adingra (78, 86)

Luton Town 1 Morris (14)

Manchester United 2 Höjlund (1, 7)

- lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Everton

Crystal Palace

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 57 25 17 6 2 59 24 35

2. arsenal 55 25 17 4 4 58 22 36

3. Manchester City 53 24 16 5 3 57 26 31

4. Aston Villa 49 25 15 4 6 52 33 19

5. Tottenham 47 25 14 5 6 52 38 14

6. Manchester United 44 25 14 2 9 35 34 1

7. Brighton 38 25 10 8 7 48 40 8

8. Newcastle 37 25 11 4 10 53 41 12

9. West Ham 36 25 10 6 9 36 44 -8

10. Chelsea 35 25 10 5 10 42 41 1

11. Wolverhampton 35 25 10 5 10 39 40 -1

12. fulham 29 25 8 5 12 34 41 -7

13. Bournemouth 28 24 7 7 10 33 46 -13

14. Brentford 25 24 7 4 13 35 43 -8

15. Nottingham 24 25 6 6 13 32 44 -12

16. Crystal Palace 24 24 6 6 12 27 43 -16

17. Luton Town 20 24 5 5 14 34 47 -13

18. Everton 19 24 8 5 11 26 32 -6

19. Burnley 13 25 3 4 18 25 55 -30

20. Sheffield United 13 25 3 4 18 22 65 -43

