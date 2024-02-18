Resultados y clasificación del campeonato de la 25ª jornada de Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 25ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Brentford 1 Toney (75)
Liverpool 4 Nunez (35), Mac Allister (55), Salah (68), Gakpo (86)
Burnley 0
Arsenal 5 Ødegaard (4), Saka (41 de penal, 47), Trossard (66), Havertz (78)
Fulham 1 Muniz Carvalho (63)
Aston Villa 2 Watkins (22, 56)
Tottenham 1 Kulusevski (46)
Wolverhampton 2 Gomes da Silva (42, 63)
Newcastle 2 Gordon (58 de penal), Ritchie (90+2)
Bournemouth 2 Solanke (51), Semenyo (69)
Nottingham 2 Awoniyi (45+5), Hudson-Odoi (90+4)
West ham 0
Manchester City 1 Rodri (83)
Chelsea 1 Sterling (42)
- domingo:
Sheffield United 0
Brighton 5 Buonanotte (20), Welbeck (24), Robinson (75 en contra), Adingra (78, 86)
Luton Town 1 Morris (14)
Manchester United 2 Höjlund (1, 7)
- lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Everton
Crystal Palace
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 57 25 17 6 2 59 24 35
2. arsenal 55 25 17 4 4 58 22 36
3. Manchester City 53 24 16 5 3 57 26 31
4. Aston Villa 49 25 15 4 6 52 33 19
5. Tottenham 47 25 14 5 6 52 38 14
6. Manchester United 44 25 14 2 9 35 34 1
7. Brighton 38 25 10 8 7 48 40 8
8. Newcastle 37 25 11 4 10 53 41 12
9. West Ham 36 25 10 6 9 36 44 -8
10. Chelsea 35 25 10 5 10 42 41 1
11. Wolverhampton 35 25 10 5 10 39 40 -1
12. fulham 29 25 8 5 12 34 41 -7
13. Bournemouth 28 24 7 7 10 33 46 -13
14. Brentford 25 24 7 4 13 35 43 -8
15. Nottingham 24 25 6 6 13 32 44 -12
16. Crystal Palace 24 24 6 6 12 27 43 -16
17. Luton Town 20 24 5 5 14 34 47 -13
18. Everton 19 24 8 5 11 26 32 -6
19. Burnley 13 25 3 4 18 25 55 -30
20. Sheffield United 13 25 3 4 18 22 65 -43
./bds/dr