Resultados, goleadores y clasificación de los partidos de la 1ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- viernes:

Burnley 0

Mánchester City 3 Haaland (4, 36), Rodri (75)

- sábado:

Arsenal 2 Nketiah (26), Saka (32)

Nottingham 1 Awoniyi (82)

Bournemouth 1 Solanke (82)

West Ham 1 Bowen (51)

Brighton 4 March (36), Pedro (71 penal), Adingra (85), Ferguson (90+5)

Luton Town 1 Morris (81 penal)

Everton 0

Fulham 1 Reid (73)

Sheffield United 0

Crystal Palace 1 Edouard (49)

Newcastle 5 Tonali (6), Isak (16, 57), Wilson (77), Barnes (90+1)

Aston Villa 1 Diaby (11)

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Brentford

Tottenham

(15h30 GMT) Chelsea

Liverpool

- lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Manchester United

Wolverhampton

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Newcastle 3 1 1 0 0 5 1 4

2. Brighton 3 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

3. Mánchester City 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

4. arsenal 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1

5. Crystal Palace 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

. fulham 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

7. Bournemouth 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

. west ham 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

9. Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Mánchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

15. Nottingham 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1

16. Everton 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

. Sheffield United 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

18. Luton Town 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3

19. Burnley 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3

20. Aston Villa 0 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4

