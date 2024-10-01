LA NACION

Resultados y clasificaciones de la segunda jornada de la Liga de Campeones
Resultados y clasificación de la segunda jornada de la Liga de Campeones tras los partidos de este martes.

- martes:

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) - Manchester City (ENG) 0 - 4

FC Barcelona (ESP) - Young Boys (SUI) 5 - 0

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) - AC Milan (ITA) 1 - 0

Dortmund (GER) - Celtic (SCO) 7 - 1

Inter Milan (ITA) - Estrella Roja (SRB) 4 - 0

PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Sporting Portugal (POR) 1 - 1

Arsenal (ENG) - París SG (FRA) 2 - 0

Salsburgo (AUT) - Brest (FRA) 0 - 4

Stuttgart (GER) - Sparta Praga (CZE) 1 - 1

- Miércoles (en horas GMT):

(16h45): Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - Atalanta (ITA)

(16h45): Girona (ESP) - Feyenoord (NED)

(19h00): Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) - Mónaco (FRA)

(19h00): Sturm Graz (AUT) - Club Brujas (BEL)

(19h00): RB Leipzig (GER) - Juventus (ITA)

(19h00): Lille (FRA) - Real Madrid (ESP)

(19h00): Aston Villa (ENG) - Bayern Múnich (GER)

(19h00): Benfica (POR) - Atlético Madrid (ESP)

(19h00): Liverpool (ENG) - Bolonia (ITA)

Clasificación: Pts Gf Gc Dif

1. Dortmund (GER) 6 10 1 9

2. brest (fra) 6 6 1 5

3. Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 6 5 0 5

4. Manchester City (ENG) 4 4 0 4

5. Inter Milan (ITA) 4 4 0 4

6. Sparta Praga (CZE) 4 4 1 3

7. Sporting Portugal (POR) 4 3 1 2

8. arsenal (eng) 4 2 0 2

9. Bayern Múnich (GER) 3 9 2 7

10. FC Barcelona (ESP) 3 6 2 4

11. Aston Villa (ENG) 3 3 0 3

12. Liverpool (ENG) 3 3 1 2

13. Juventus (ITA) 3 3 1 2

Real Madrid (ESP) 3 3 1 2

15. Benfica (POR) 3 2 1 1

16. mónaco (fra) 3 2 1 1

Atlético Madrid (ESP) 3 2 1 1

18. parís sg (fra) 3 1 2 -1

19. celtic (sco) 3 6 8 -2

20. Atalanta (ITA) 1 0 0 0

Bolonia (ita) 1 0 0 0

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 0 0 0

23. PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 2 4 -2

Stuttgart (ger) 1 2 4 -2

25. RB Leipzig (GER) 0 1 2 -1

Sturm graz (aut) 0 1 2 -1

27. girona (esp) 0 0 1 -1

28. lille (fra) 0 0 2 -2

29. AC Milan (ITA) 0 1 4 -3

30. Club Brujas (BEL) 0 0 3 -3

31. Feyenoord (NED) 0 0 4 -4

32. Estrella Roja (SRB) 0 1 6 -5

33. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0 2 9 -7

34. RB Salzburgo (AUT) 0 0 7 -7

35. Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0 1 9 -8

36. Young Boys (SUI) 0 0 8 -8

