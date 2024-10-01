Resultados y clasificaciones de la segunda jornada de la Liga de Campeones
Resultados y clasificación de la segunda jornada de la Liga de Campeones tras los partidos de este martes.
- martes:
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) - Manchester City (ENG) 0 - 4
FC Barcelona (ESP) - Young Boys (SUI) 5 - 0
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) - AC Milan (ITA) 1 - 0
Dortmund (GER) - Celtic (SCO) 7 - 1
Inter Milan (ITA) - Estrella Roja (SRB) 4 - 0
PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Sporting Portugal (POR) 1 - 1
Arsenal (ENG) - París SG (FRA) 2 - 0
Salsburgo (AUT) - Brest (FRA) 0 - 4
Stuttgart (GER) - Sparta Praga (CZE) 1 - 1
- Miércoles (en horas GMT):
(16h45): Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - Atalanta (ITA)
(16h45): Girona (ESP) - Feyenoord (NED)
(19h00): Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) - Mónaco (FRA)
(19h00): Sturm Graz (AUT) - Club Brujas (BEL)
(19h00): RB Leipzig (GER) - Juventus (ITA)
(19h00): Lille (FRA) - Real Madrid (ESP)
(19h00): Aston Villa (ENG) - Bayern Múnich (GER)
(19h00): Benfica (POR) - Atlético Madrid (ESP)
(19h00): Liverpool (ENG) - Bolonia (ITA)
Clasificación: Pts Gf Gc Dif
1. Dortmund (GER) 6 10 1 9
2. brest (fra) 6 6 1 5
3. Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 6 5 0 5
4. Manchester City (ENG) 4 4 0 4
5. Inter Milan (ITA) 4 4 0 4
6. Sparta Praga (CZE) 4 4 1 3
7. Sporting Portugal (POR) 4 3 1 2
8. arsenal (eng) 4 2 0 2
9. Bayern Múnich (GER) 3 9 2 7
10. FC Barcelona (ESP) 3 6 2 4
11. Aston Villa (ENG) 3 3 0 3
12. Liverpool (ENG) 3 3 1 2
13. Juventus (ITA) 3 3 1 2
Real Madrid (ESP) 3 3 1 2
15. Benfica (POR) 3 2 1 1
16. mónaco (fra) 3 2 1 1
Atlético Madrid (ESP) 3 2 1 1
18. parís sg (fra) 3 1 2 -1
19. celtic (sco) 3 6 8 -2
20. Atalanta (ITA) 1 0 0 0
Bolonia (ita) 1 0 0 0
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 0 0 0
23. PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 2 4 -2
Stuttgart (ger) 1 2 4 -2
25. RB Leipzig (GER) 0 1 2 -1
Sturm graz (aut) 0 1 2 -1
27. girona (esp) 0 0 1 -1
28. lille (fra) 0 0 2 -2
29. AC Milan (ITA) 0 1 4 -3
30. Club Brujas (BEL) 0 0 3 -3
31. Feyenoord (NED) 0 0 4 -4
32. Estrella Roja (SRB) 0 1 6 -5
33. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0 2 9 -7
34. RB Salzburgo (AUT) 0 0 7 -7
35. Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0 1 9 -8
36. Young Boys (SUI) 0 0 8 -8
