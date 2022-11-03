Resultados y clasificaciones de la sexta jornada de la Conference League
Resultados del jueves en la sexta y última jornada de la Conference League y clasificaciones:
- grupo a:
Büyüksehir Bld. Spor (TUR) - Heart of Midlothian (SCO) 3 - 1
FK RFS (LAT) - Fiorentina (ITA) 0 - 3
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Büyüksehir Bld. Spor 13 6 4 1 1 14 3
2. Fiorentina 13 6 4 1 1 14 6
3. Heart of Midlothian 6 6 2 0 4 6 16
4. fk rfs 2 6 0 2 4 2 11
- grupo b:
Steaua de Bucarest (RUM) - West Ham (ENG) 0 - 3
Silkeborg if (den) - anderlecht (bel) 0 - 2
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. West Ham 18 6 6 0 0 13 4
2. Anderlecht 8 6 2 2 2 6 5
3. Silkeborg IF 6 6 2 0 4 12 7
4. Steaua de Bucarest 2 6 0 2 4 3 18
- grupo c:
Hapoel Beer Sheva (ISR) - Austria Viena (AUT) 4 - 0
Lech Poznan (POL) - Villarreal (ESP) 3 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Villarreal 13 6 4 1 1 14 9
2. Lech Poznan 9 6 2 3 1 12 7
3. Hapoel Beer Sheva 7 6 1 4 1 8 5
4. Austria Viena 2 6 0 2 4 2 15
- grupo d:
Colonia (GER) - Niza (FRA) 2 - 2
Partizan Belgrado (SRB) - 1.FC Slovácko (CZE) 1 - 1
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. niza 9 6 2 3 1 8 7
2. Partizan Belgrado 9 6 2 3 1 9 7
3. colonia 8 6 2 2 2 8 8
4. 1.FC Slovácko 5 6 1 2 3 8 11
- grupo e:
Apollon Limassol (CYP) - FC Vaduz (LIE) 1 - 0
Az alkmaar (ned) - sc dnipro-1 (ukr) 2 - 1
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. AZ Alkmaar 15 6 5 0 1 12 6
2. SC Dnipro-1 10 6 3 1 2 9 7
3. Apollon Limassol 7 6 2 1 3 5 7
4. FC Vaduz 2 6 0 2 4 5 11
- grupo f:
La Gantoise (BEL) - Molde (NOR) 4 - 0
Djurgårdens IF (SWE) - Shamrock Rovers (IRL) 1 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Djurgårdens IF 16 6 5 1 0 12 6
2. La Gantoise 8 6 2 2 2 10 6
3. molde 7 6 2 1 3 9 10
4. Shamrock Rovers 2 6 0 2 4 1 10
- grupo g:
CFR Cluj (RUM) - Ballkani (KOS) 1 - 0
Slavia Praga (CZE) - Sivasspor (TUR) 1 - 1
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Sivasspor 11 6 3 2 1 11 7
2. CFR Cluj 10 6 3 1 2 5 5
3. Slavia Praga 8 6 2 2 2 6 7
4. Ballkani 4 6 1 1 4 8 11
- grupo h:
Pyunik Jerevan (ARM) - Basilea (SUI) 1 - 2
Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU) - Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 - 2
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Slovan Bratislava 11 6 3 2 1 9 7
2. basilea 11 6 3 2 1 11 9
3. Pyunik Jerevan 6 6 2 0 4 8 9
4. Zalgiris Vilnius 5 6 1 2 3 5 8
Bur/rsc/dr