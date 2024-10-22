LA NACION

Resultados y clasificaciones de la tercera jornada de la Liga de Campeones

Resultados y clasificaciones de la tercera jornada de la Liga de Campeones
Resultados y clasificaciones de la tercera jornada de la Liga de Campeones

Resultados del martes en la 3ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:

Sturm graz (aut) - sporting de lisboa (por) 0 - 2

Girona (ESP) - Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2 - 0

Juventus (ITA) - Stuttgart (GER) 0 - 1

París sg (fra) - psv eindhoven (ned) 1 - 1

Real Madrid (ESP) - Borussia Dortmund (GER) 5 - 2

Arsenal (ENG) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 - 0

Aston Villa (ENG) - Bolonia (ITA) 2 - 0

Mónaco (FRA) - Estrella Roja (SRB) 5 - 1

Milan (ITA) - FC Brujas (BEL) 3 - 1

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Aston Villa 9 3 3 0 0 6 0

2. mónaco 7 3 2 1 0 9 4

3. Sporting de Lisboa 7 3 2 1 0 5 1

4. arsenal 7 3 2 1 0 3 0

5. Borussia Dortmund 6 3 2 0 1 12 6

6. brest 6 2 2 0 0 6 1

7. benfica 6 2 2 0 0 6 1

8. Bayer Leverkusen 6 2 2 0 0 5 0

9. Real Madrid 6 3 2 0 1 8 4

10. Liverpool 6 2 2 0 0 5 1

11. Juventus 6 3 2 0 1 6 4

12. Manchester City 4 2 1 1 0 4 0

13. inter 4 2 1 1 0 4 0

14. Sparta Praga 4 2 1 1 0 4 1

15. Atalanta 4 2 1 1 0 3 0

16. Stuttgart 4 3 1 1 1 3 4

17. parís sg 4 3 1 1 1 2 3

18. Bayern Múnich 3 2 1 0 1 9 3

19. Barcelona 3 2 1 0 1 6 2

20. girona 3 3 1 0 2 4 4

21. milan 3 3 1 0 2 4 5

22. lille 3 2 1 0 1 1 2

23. Celtic de Glasgow 3 2 1 0 1 6 8

24. Feyenoord 3 2 1 0 1 3 6

25. Atlético de Madrid 3 2 1 0 1 2 5

26. FC Brujas 3 3 1 0 2 2 6

27. PSV Eindhoven 2 3 0 2 1 3 5

28. Bolonia 1 3 0 1 2 0 4

. Shakhtar Donetsk 1 3 0 1 2 0 4

30. Dinamo Zagreb 1 2 0 1 1 4 11

31. RB Leipzig 0 2 0 0 2 3 5

32. Sturm Graz 0 3 0 0 3 1 5

33. Salzburgo 0 2 0 0 2 0 7

34. Young Boys 0 2 0 0 2 0 8

35. Estrella Roja 0 3 0 0 3 2 11

36. Slovan Bratislava 0 3 0 0 3 1 11

./bds/dam/iga

AFP
Conforme a los criterios de
The Trust Project
Conocé más
Cargando banners ...