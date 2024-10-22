Resultados y clasificaciones de la tercera jornada de la Liga de Campeones
Resultados del martes en la 3ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:
Sturm graz (aut) - sporting de lisboa (por) 0 - 2
Girona (ESP) - Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2 - 0
Juventus (ITA) - Stuttgart (GER) 0 - 1
París sg (fra) - psv eindhoven (ned) 1 - 1
Real Madrid (ESP) - Borussia Dortmund (GER) 5 - 2
Arsenal (ENG) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 - 0
Aston Villa (ENG) - Bolonia (ITA) 2 - 0
Mónaco (FRA) - Estrella Roja (SRB) 5 - 1
Milan (ITA) - FC Brujas (BEL) 3 - 1
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Aston Villa 9 3 3 0 0 6 0
2. mónaco 7 3 2 1 0 9 4
3. Sporting de Lisboa 7 3 2 1 0 5 1
4. arsenal 7 3 2 1 0 3 0
5. Borussia Dortmund 6 3 2 0 1 12 6
6. brest 6 2 2 0 0 6 1
7. benfica 6 2 2 0 0 6 1
8. Bayer Leverkusen 6 2 2 0 0 5 0
9. Real Madrid 6 3 2 0 1 8 4
10. Liverpool 6 2 2 0 0 5 1
11. Juventus 6 3 2 0 1 6 4
12. Manchester City 4 2 1 1 0 4 0
13. inter 4 2 1 1 0 4 0
14. Sparta Praga 4 2 1 1 0 4 1
15. Atalanta 4 2 1 1 0 3 0
16. Stuttgart 4 3 1 1 1 3 4
17. parís sg 4 3 1 1 1 2 3
18. Bayern Múnich 3 2 1 0 1 9 3
19. Barcelona 3 2 1 0 1 6 2
20. girona 3 3 1 0 2 4 4
21. milan 3 3 1 0 2 4 5
22. lille 3 2 1 0 1 1 2
23. Celtic de Glasgow 3 2 1 0 1 6 8
24. Feyenoord 3 2 1 0 1 3 6
25. Atlético de Madrid 3 2 1 0 1 2 5
26. FC Brujas 3 3 1 0 2 2 6
27. PSV Eindhoven 2 3 0 2 1 3 5
28. Bolonia 1 3 0 1 2 0 4
. Shakhtar Donetsk 1 3 0 1 2 0 4
30. Dinamo Zagreb 1 2 0 1 1 4 11
31. RB Leipzig 0 2 0 0 2 3 5
32. Sturm Graz 0 3 0 0 3 1 5
33. Salzburgo 0 2 0 0 2 0 7
34. Young Boys 0 2 0 0 2 0 8
35. Estrella Roja 0 3 0 0 3 2 11
36. Slovan Bratislava 0 3 0 0 3 1 11
./bds/dam/iga