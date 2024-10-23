Resultados y clasificaciones tras la tercera jornada de la Liga de Campeones
Resultados de la tercera jornada del grupo único de la Liga de Campeones, que se disputó el martes y el miércoles:
-- Jugados el miércoles:
Atalanta (ita) 0
Celtic (sco) 0
Brest (FRA) 1 Lees-Melou (39)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 1 Wirtz (24)
Atlético Madrid (ESP) 1 Julián Álvarez (8)
Lille (FRA) 3 Zhegrova (61), David (74 de penal, 89)
Barcelona (ESP) 4 Raphinha (1, 45, 56), Lewandowski (36)
Bayern Múnich (GER) 1 Kane (18)
Benfica (POR) 1 Akturkoglu (66)
Feyenoord (NED) 3 Ueda (12), Milambo (33), Timber (90+2)
Manchester City (ENG) 5 Foden (3), Haaland (58, 68), Stones (64), Nunes (88 de penal)
Sparta Praga (CZE) 0
Rb leipzig (ger) 0
Liverpool (ENG) 1 Darwin Núñez (27)
Salzburgo (aut) 0
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 Kulenovic (49), Petkovic (84)
Young boys (sui) 0
Inter de Milán (ITA) 1 Thuram (90+3)
-- Jugados el martes:
Sturm graz (aut) 0
Sporting de Lisboa (POR) 2 Santos (23), Gyökeres (53)
Girona (ESP) 2 Gutiérrez (42), Juanpe (73)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0
Juventus (ita) 0
Stuttgart (GER) 1 Touré (90+2)
París SG (FRA) 1 Hakimi (55)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 Lang (34)
Real Madrid (ESP) 5 Rüdiger (60), Vinícius Júnior (62, 86, 90+3), Lucas Vázquez (83)
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 2 Malen (30), Bynoe-Gittens (34)
Arsenal (ENG) 1 Riznyk (29 en contra)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 0
Aston Villa (ENG) 2 McGinn (55), Durán (64)
Bolonia (ita) 0
Mónaco (FRA) 5 Minamino (20, 70), Embolo (45+4), Singo (54), Akliouche (90+6)
Estrella Roja (SRB) 1 Ndiaye (27 de penal)
Milan (ITA) 3 Pulisic (34), Reijnders (61, 71)
FC Brujas (BEL) 1 Sabbe (51)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Aston Villa 9 3 3 0 0 6 0
2. Liverpool 9 3 3 0 0 6 1
3. Manchester City 7 3 2 1 0 9 0
4. mónaco 7 3 2 1 0 9 4
5. brest 7 3 2 1 0 7 2
6. Bayer Leverkusen 7 3 2 1 0 6 1
7. inter 7 3 2 1 0 5 0
8. Sporting de Lisboa 7 3 2 1 0 5 1
9. arsenal 7 3 2 1 0 3 0
10. Barcelona 6 3 2 0 1 10 3
11. Borussia Dortmund 6 3 2 0 1 12 6
12. Real Madrid 6 3 2 0 1 8 4
13. Benfica 6 3 2 0 1 7 4
14. Juventus 6 3 2 0 1 6 4
15. lille 6 3 2 0 1 4 3
16. Feyenoord 6 3 2 0 1 6 7
17. Atalanta 5 3 1 2 0 3 0
18. Stuttgart 4 3 1 1 1 3 4
19. parís sg 4 3 1 1 1 2 3
20. Celtic de Glasgow 4 3 1 1 1 6 8
21. Sparta Praga 4 3 1 1 1 4 6
22. Dinamo Zagreb 4 3 1 1 1 6 11
23. Bayern Múnich 3 3 1 0 2 10 7
24. girona 3 3 1 0 2 4 4
25. milan 3 3 1 0 2 4 5
26. FC Brujas 3 3 1 0 2 2 6
27. Atlético de Madrid 3 3 1 0 2 3 8
28. PSV Eindhoven 2 3 0 2 1 3 5
29. Bolonia 1 3 0 1 2 0 4
. Shakhtar Donetsk 1 3 0 1 2 0 4
31. RB Leipzig 0 3 0 0 3 3 6
32. Sturm Graz 0 3 0 0 3 1 5
33. Estrella Roja 0 3 0 0 3 2 11
34. Young Boys 0 3 0 0 3 0 9
. Salzburgo 0 3 0 0 3 0 9
36. Slovan Bratislava 0 3 0 0 3 1 11
