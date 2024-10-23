LA NACION

Resultados y clasificaciones tras la tercera jornada de la Liga de Campeones

Resultados de la tercera jornada del grupo único de la Liga de Campeones, que se disputó el martes y el miércoles:

-- Jugados el miércoles:

Atalanta (ita) 0

Celtic (sco) 0

Brest (FRA) 1 Lees-Melou (39)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 1 Wirtz (24)

Atlético Madrid (ESP) 1 Julián Álvarez (8)

Lille (FRA) 3 Zhegrova (61), David (74 de penal, 89)

Barcelona (ESP) 4 Raphinha (1, 45, 56), Lewandowski (36)

Bayern Múnich (GER) 1 Kane (18)

Benfica (POR) 1 Akturkoglu (66)

Feyenoord (NED) 3 Ueda (12), Milambo (33), Timber (90+2)

Manchester City (ENG) 5 Foden (3), Haaland (58, 68), Stones (64), Nunes (88 de penal)

Sparta Praga (CZE) 0

Rb leipzig (ger) 0

Liverpool (ENG) 1 Darwin Núñez (27)

Salzburgo (aut) 0

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 Kulenovic (49), Petkovic (84)

Young boys (sui) 0

Inter de Milán (ITA) 1 Thuram (90+3)

-- Jugados el martes:

Sturm graz (aut) 0

Sporting de Lisboa (POR) 2 Santos (23), Gyökeres (53)

Girona (ESP) 2 Gutiérrez (42), Juanpe (73)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0

Juventus (ita) 0

Stuttgart (GER) 1 Touré (90+2)

París SG (FRA) 1 Hakimi (55)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 Lang (34)

Real Madrid (ESP) 5 Rüdiger (60), Vinícius Júnior (62, 86, 90+3), Lucas Vázquez (83)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 2 Malen (30), Bynoe-Gittens (34)

Arsenal (ENG) 1 Riznyk (29 en contra)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 0

Aston Villa (ENG) 2 McGinn (55), Durán (64)

Bolonia (ita) 0

Mónaco (FRA) 5 Minamino (20, 70), Embolo (45+4), Singo (54), Akliouche (90+6)

Estrella Roja (SRB) 1 Ndiaye (27 de penal)

Milan (ITA) 3 Pulisic (34), Reijnders (61, 71)

FC Brujas (BEL) 1 Sabbe (51)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Aston Villa 9 3 3 0 0 6 0

2. Liverpool 9 3 3 0 0 6 1

3. Manchester City 7 3 2 1 0 9 0

4. mónaco 7 3 2 1 0 9 4

5. brest 7 3 2 1 0 7 2

6. Bayer Leverkusen 7 3 2 1 0 6 1

7. inter 7 3 2 1 0 5 0

8. Sporting de Lisboa 7 3 2 1 0 5 1

9. arsenal 7 3 2 1 0 3 0

10. Barcelona 6 3 2 0 1 10 3

11. Borussia Dortmund 6 3 2 0 1 12 6

12. Real Madrid 6 3 2 0 1 8 4

13. Benfica 6 3 2 0 1 7 4

14. Juventus 6 3 2 0 1 6 4

15. lille 6 3 2 0 1 4 3

16. Feyenoord 6 3 2 0 1 6 7

17. Atalanta 5 3 1 2 0 3 0

18. Stuttgart 4 3 1 1 1 3 4

19. parís sg 4 3 1 1 1 2 3

20. Celtic de Glasgow 4 3 1 1 1 6 8

21. Sparta Praga 4 3 1 1 1 4 6

22. Dinamo Zagreb 4 3 1 1 1 6 11

23. Bayern Múnich 3 3 1 0 2 10 7

24. girona 3 3 1 0 2 4 4

25. milan 3 3 1 0 2 4 5

26. FC Brujas 3 3 1 0 2 2 6

27. Atlético de Madrid 3 3 1 0 2 3 8

28. PSV Eindhoven 2 3 0 2 1 3 5

29. Bolonia 1 3 0 1 2 0 4

. Shakhtar Donetsk 1 3 0 1 2 0 4

31. RB Leipzig 0 3 0 0 3 3 6

32. Sturm Graz 0 3 0 0 3 1 5

33. Estrella Roja 0 3 0 0 3 2 11

34. Young Boys 0 3 0 0 3 0 9

. Salzburgo 0 3 0 0 3 0 9

36. Slovan Bratislava 0 3 0 0 3 1 11

