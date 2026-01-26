Resultados y posiciones de la Premier League

LA NACION

Resultados de los partidos de la 23ª jornada de la Liga Premier y tabla de posiciones:

- Sábado:

West Ham 3 Summerville (14), Bowen (28, de penal), Fernandes (43)

Sunderland 1 Brobbey (66)

Burnley 2 Tuanzebe (45), Foster (76)

Tottenham 2 van de Ven (38), Cuti Romero (90)

Fulham 2 Chukwueze (72), Wilson (90+2)

Brighton 1 Ayari (28)

Manchester City 2 Marmoush (6), Semenyo (45+2)

Wolverhampton 0

AFC Bournemouth 3 Barbosa (26), Jiménez (33), Adli (90+5)

Liverpool 2 van Dijk (45), Szoboszlai (80)

- Domingo:

Newcastle 0

Aston Villa 2 Emiliano Buendia (19), Watkins (88)

Brentford 0

Nottingham 2 Jesus (12), Awoniyi (79)

Crystal Palace 1 Richards (88)

Chelsea 3 Estêvão (34), Pedro (50), Enzo Fernández (64, de penal)

Arsenal 2 Lisandro Martínez (29, en contra), Merino (84)

Manchester United 3 Mbeumo (37), Dorgu (50), Matheus Cunha (87)

- Lunes:

Everton 1 Barry (76)

Leeds 1 Justin (28)

Clasificación:

Pts J G E P gf gc dif

1. Arsenal 50 23 15 5 3 42 17 25

2. Manchester City 46 23 14 4 5 47 21 26

3. Aston Villa 46 23 14 4 5 35 25 10

4. Manchester United 38 23 10 8 5 41 34 7

5. Chelsea 37 23 10 7 6 39 25 14

6. Liverpool 36 23 10 6 7 35 32 3

7. Fulham 34 23 10 4 9 32 32 0

8. Brentford 33 23 10 3 10 35 32 3

9. Newcastle 33 23 9 6 8 32 29 3

10. Everton 33 23 9 6 8 25 26 -1

11. Sunderland 33 23 8 9 6 24 26 -2

12. Brighton 30 23 7 9 7 33 31 2

13. AFC Bournemouth 30 23 7 9 7 38 43 -5

14. Tottenham 28 23 7 7 9 33 31 2

15. Crystal Palace 28 23 7 7 9 24 28 -4

16. Leeds 26 23 6 8 9 31 38 -7

17. Nottingham 25 23 7 4 12 23 34 -11

18. West Ham 20 23 5 5 13 27 45 -18

19. Burnley 15 23 3 6 14 25 44 -19

20. Wolverhampton 8 23 1 5 17 15 43 -28

