Resultados y posiciones de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 23ª jornada de la Liga Premier y...
Resultados de los partidos de la 23ª jornada de la Liga Premier y tabla de posiciones:
- Sábado:
West Ham 3 Summerville (14), Bowen (28, de penal), Fernandes (43)
Sunderland 1 Brobbey (66)
Burnley 2 Tuanzebe (45), Foster (76)
Tottenham 2 van de Ven (38), Cuti Romero (90)
Fulham 2 Chukwueze (72), Wilson (90+2)
Brighton 1 Ayari (28)
Manchester City 2 Marmoush (6), Semenyo (45+2)
Wolverhampton 0
AFC Bournemouth 3 Barbosa (26), Jiménez (33), Adli (90+5)
Liverpool 2 van Dijk (45), Szoboszlai (80)
- Domingo:
Newcastle 0
Aston Villa 2 Emiliano Buendia (19), Watkins (88)
Brentford 0
Nottingham 2 Jesus (12), Awoniyi (79)
Crystal Palace 1 Richards (88)
Chelsea 3 Estêvão (34), Pedro (50), Enzo Fernández (64, de penal)
Arsenal 2 Lisandro Martínez (29, en contra), Merino (84)
Manchester United 3 Mbeumo (37), Dorgu (50), Matheus Cunha (87)
- Lunes:
Everton 1 Barry (76)
Leeds 1 Justin (28)
Clasificación:
Pts J G E P gf gc dif
1. Arsenal 50 23 15 5 3 42 17 25
2. Manchester City 46 23 14 4 5 47 21 26
3. Aston Villa 46 23 14 4 5 35 25 10
4. Manchester United 38 23 10 8 5 41 34 7
5. Chelsea 37 23 10 7 6 39 25 14
6. Liverpool 36 23 10 6 7 35 32 3
7. Fulham 34 23 10 4 9 32 32 0
8. Brentford 33 23 10 3 10 35 32 3
9. Newcastle 33 23 9 6 8 32 29 3
10. Everton 33 23 9 6 8 25 26 -1
11. Sunderland 33 23 8 9 6 24 26 -2
12. Brighton 30 23 7 9 7 33 31 2
13. AFC Bournemouth 30 23 7 9 7 38 43 -5
14. Tottenham 28 23 7 7 9 33 31 2
15. Crystal Palace 28 23 7 7 9 24 28 -4
16. Leeds 26 23 6 8 9 31 38 -7
17. Nottingham 25 23 7 4 12 23 34 -11
18. West Ham 20 23 5 5 13 27 45 -18
19. Burnley 15 23 3 6 14 25 44 -19
20. Wolverhampton 8 23 1 5 17 15 43 -28