Rusia reanuda vuelos con Estados Unidos y otros países europeos

06-05-2019 May 5, 2019 - Moscow, Russia: Landing of an Aeroflot aircraft at the Sheremetyevo airport. Aftermath of a fire on the Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft number RA-89098 of Aeroflot Airlines which flew to Murmansk from Moscow and made an emergency landing at the Sheremetyevo Airport. At least 41 people on board the passenger plane were killed, including two children and one crew, after the aircraft burst into flames on impact. (Anatoly Zhdanov/Kommersant/Contacto) ECONOMIA INTERNACIONAL Anatoly Zhdanov