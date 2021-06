Separatistas ucranianos informan de 5 muertos tras el supuesto asalto del Ejército a un puesto de observación

16-05-2019 May 10, 2019 - Avdiivka, Ukraine: An Ukrainian soldier looks through a Russian-made periscope on the front lines. Donetsk People's Republic, Russian, and Chechen flags were seen flying in the three DNR positions in front of this Ukrainian observation post, which ranged from 600 meters to one kilometer away, and a heavy exchange of BMP 30mm and grenade fire, among other ceasefire violations, were heard during the visit. (Daniel Brown/Contacto) POLITICA INTERNACIONAL Daniel Brown