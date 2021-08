SpeeDx amplía la gama de análisis de variantes del SARS-CoV-2

PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 P681R Delta is a single well research mix designed to detect the P681R spike mutation of SARS-CoV-2 found in B.1.617.2 (Delta) VOC1, in addition to an RdRp gene target of SARS-CoV-2. Compatible with standard qPCR instrumentation, the tests can be used with liquid handling automation and reduce the manual process of preparing positive samples for sequence analysis by focusing downstream activities only on key samples of interest. (Graphic: Business Wire)