Taiwán denuncia la incursión de 16 aviones militares chinos en su espacio aéreo

09-10-2021 October 9, 2021, Hsinchu, Taipei, Taiwan: Taiwanese soldiers patrolling in an Air Force base during a National Day event, amid rising tensions between Taiwan and China. Taiwan has been facing intensifying threats from China whilst developing better ties with the US, UK, Australia, and other European countries such as Lithuania, Czech Republic and Poland. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi