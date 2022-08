Trece milicianos de Al Shabaab muertos en un bombardeo estadounidense en Somalia

01/01/2020 January 1, 2020, Somalia, Africa: PICTURE SHOWS:..A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons based in the Central Command area of operations conducts armed aerial patrols over Somalia in support of Operation Octave Quartz. The F-16s support to OOQ demonstrates the U.S. military√Ę?Ts reach and power projection across vast distances to hold adversaries such as al-Shabaab at risk with flexible, precise and lethal force that is capable of rapidly responding anywhere on the globe. The mission of OOQ is to reposition U.S. Department of Defense personnel from Somalia to other locations in East Africa...Where: Somalia, Africa.When: 01 Jan 2020.Credit: U.S. Air ForceTrevor T. McBrideCover Images..**Editorial Use Only* POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Cover Images