Un francotirador israelí mata a alto cargo sirio en la frontera del Golán

March 28, 2013- North Israel: IDF post Tel Hazeka on the Golan Heights, at the Israeli-Syrian Border. On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion declared "the establishment of a Jewish state in Eretz Israel, to be known as the State of Israel," a state independent upon the termination of the British Mandate for Palestine, 15 May 1948. Since that day Israel has been threatened and attacked by all its Arabs neighbors, fought four wars and winning them all, in 1948, 1956, 1967 and 1973. Protecting its borders has always been of paramount importance for Israel. The country celebrates its 65th birthday in 2013 and has over the years developed sophisticated and highly efficient methods to secure its borders from continuous terrorist attacks: soldiers on patrol, defense weapon systems, concrete walls and sensor sensitive fences, unmanned surveillance vehicles and various other protective measures. (Ziv Koren/Polaris)