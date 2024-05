Un nuevo avance de la investigación de Morinaga Milk respalda la superioridad de sus cepas de bifidobacterias residenciales humanas (HRB) en la metabolización de precursores de toxinas en el intestino

Human-Residential Bifidobacteria (HRB) strains such as Bifidobacterium longum BB536, B. breve M-16V, B. breve MCC1274, and B. infantis M-63, significantly reduced the concentration of indole produced by Escherichia coli, a known indole producer (Figure 1). Subsequently, the research demonstrated that HRB strains can convert the potentially harmful indole into tryptophan (Trp) and beneficial indole-3-lactate (ILA) (Figure 2). The study also identified a new microbial metabolic pathway involving tryptophan synthase β subunit (TrpB) and aromatic lactate dehydrogenase (ALDH) in the conversion process (Figure 3), highlighting the sophisticated mechanisms by which specific HRB strains contribute to gut health. (Graphic: Business Wire)