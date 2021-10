Una caravana de miles de migrantes avanza hacia Ciudad de México para protestar por los trámites de asilo

05-09-2021 (210905) -- CHIAPAS, Sept. 5, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A migrant caravan bound for the United States takes a break, in Ejido Guadalupe, state of Chiapas, southern Mexico, on Sept. 4, 2021. Migrant caravans traveling from Central America to the Mexican border with the United States became frequent since 2018. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Arturo Mijangos