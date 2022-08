Varias monjas podrían ser condenadas a cadena perpetua en Filipinas por financiación del terrorismo

13/05/2022 May 13, 2022, Pasay, Philippines: Members of the Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) Unit stand on guard during the demonstration. Youth group activists staged a Black Friday protest towards the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) but they were blocked by the Philippine National Police (PNP), Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) units before reaching the building. So the protesters just did their program at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex. The protesters are against the result of the Philippines May 9th. presidential elections. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Josefiel Rivera