Vistazo a la decimoséptima jornada del torneo Apertura-2022 del fútbol mexicano

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 17a jornada del campeonato de fútbol mexicano:

- viernes:

Puebla             1  israel reyes (90+4)

América            2  roger martínez (13), álvaro fidalgo (90)

Juárez             3  jesús dueñas (4), gabriel fernández (41), alan medina (90+6)

Pumas              1  diogo de oliveira (33)

- sábado:

(22h00 gmt)

Atlético San Luis

Tigres

(22h05 gmt)

Monterrey

Pachuca

(00h05 gmt)

Atlas

Necaxa

(02h05 gmt)

Cruz azul

Guadalajara

- domingo:

(17h00 gmt)

Toluca

Querétaro

(23h05 gmt)

Santos

Mazatlán

(01h00 gmt)

León

Tijuana

Posiciones:

-                      pts   j  g  e  p  gf  gc dif

1. América             38  17 12  2  3  38  17  21

2. Monterrey           34  16 10  4  2  29  13  16

3. Pachuca             31  16  9  4  3  28  15  13

4. santos              30  16  9  3  4  35  21  14

5. tigres              27  16  8  3  5  21  14   7

6. toluca              24  16  6  6  4  23  22   1

7. Guadalajara         22  16  5  7  4  18  15   3

8. puebla              22  17  4 10  3  25  23   2

9. león                21  16  6  3  7  23  27  -4

10. Cruz Azul           21  16  6  3  7  24  33  -9

11. juárez              19  17  4  7  6  17  18  -1

12. necaxa              19  16  5  4  7  19  25  -6

13. Atlético San Luis   18  16  4  6  6  15  20  -5

14. Mazatlán            17  16  3  8  5  17  21  -4

15. Tijuana             16  16  4  4  8  16  28 -12

16. pumas               14  17  2  8  7  21  31 -10

17. atlas               10  16  2  4 10  15  27 -12

18. Querétaro            9  16  1  6  9  17  31 -14

