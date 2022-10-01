Vistazo a la decimoséptima jornada del torneo Apertura-2022 del fútbol mexicano
Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 17a jornada del campeonato de fútbol mexicano:
- viernes:
Puebla 1 israel reyes (90+4)
América 2 roger martínez (13), álvaro fidalgo (90)
Juárez 3 jesús dueñas (4), gabriel fernández (41), alan medina (90+6)
Pumas 1 diogo de oliveira (33)
- sábado:
(22h00 gmt)
Atlético San Luis
Tigres
(22h05 gmt)
Monterrey
Pachuca
(00h05 gmt)
Atlas
Necaxa
(02h05 gmt)
Cruz azul
Guadalajara
- domingo:
(17h00 gmt)
Toluca
Querétaro
(23h05 gmt)
Santos
Mazatlán
(01h00 gmt)
León
Tijuana
Posiciones:
- pts j g e p gf gc dif
1. América 38 17 12 2 3 38 17 21
2. Monterrey 34 16 10 4 2 29 13 16
3. Pachuca 31 16 9 4 3 28 15 13
4. santos 30 16 9 3 4 35 21 14
5. tigres 27 16 8 3 5 21 14 7
6. toluca 24 16 6 6 4 23 22 1
7. Guadalajara 22 16 5 7 4 18 15 3
8. puebla 22 17 4 10 3 25 23 2
9. león 21 16 6 3 7 23 27 -4
10. Cruz Azul 21 16 6 3 7 24 33 -9
11. juárez 19 17 4 7 6 17 18 -1
12. necaxa 19 16 5 4 7 19 25 -6
13. Atlético San Luis 18 16 4 6 6 15 20 -5
14. Mazatlán 17 16 3 8 5 17 21 -4
15. Tijuana 16 16 4 4 8 16 28 -12
16. pumas 14 17 2 8 7 21 31 -10
17. atlas 10 16 2 4 10 15 27 -12
18. Querétaro 9 16 1 6 9 17 31 -14
