On January 11th, trailblazing medical technology company Xenco Medical unveiled its convergent technology bridging Digital Health and Biomaterials by showcasing its TrabeculeX Continuum™ at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Comprising the TrabeculeX Bioactive Matrix™ and the TrabeculeX Recovery App™, the TrabeculeX Continuum is the first technology-enabled bridge between orthobiologics and digital health, unifying a patient’s biomaterial implantation and postoperative journey. (Graphic: Business Wire)