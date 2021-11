Yemen denuncia la muerte de varios civiles en un ataque con misiles de los huthis

12-03-2021 (210314) -- HAJJAH, March 14, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A soldier of the Yemeni government holds a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) as the army launches an offensive against the Houthi rebels in Abs district, Hajjah province, Yemen on March 12, 2021. The Yemeni army backed by the Saudi-led coalition forces has begun a large-scale offensive in the frontline of Abs district, southwest of the northern Hajjah province, against the Houthi rebels. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Mohammed Al-Wafi