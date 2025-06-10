LA NACION

GERLACH, Juan Roberto (Hansi)

Avisos Fúnebres
Avisos Fúnebres

SEPELIOS Y PARTICIPACIONES

GERLACH, Juan Roberto (Hansi), q.e.p.d. - Guillermo (Willy) Cristóbal y Zenobio Macchiavello despedimos al gran ingeniero y agradecemos las enseñanzas recibidas.

GERLACH, Juan Roberto (Hansi), q.e.p.d. - María Buriasco y sus hijos lo despiden con cariño y acompañan a Inés, sus hijas y sus nietos.

GERLACH, Juan Roberto (Hansi), q.e.p.d. - Su esposa Inés Bereciartua, sus hijos Pau y Guille, Sofi y Nacho, Clari y Maty y sus nietos lo despiden con amor y el orgullo de haber compartido una vida muy feliz. Cementerio Alemán, Av. Sebastián Elcano 4530, Caba, hoy a las 13.30.

GERLACH, Juan Roberto (Hansi), q.e.p.d. - Maureen Moche e hijos acompañan a Ines y familia en este triste momento con mucho cariño.

Aviso publicado en la edición impresa

