1
HILDERING, Corinne
- 1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
SEPELIOS Y PARTICIPACIONES
✝ HILDERING, Corinne, 10-2-2026. - In accordance with your wish, we are publishing what you left written for this occasion: “Happily awaiting the reunion with Diego, Caro and Claudia, sadly missed for so many years”. (Corinne Hildering). We will miss you a lot. Your daughter and husband, your son and wife, grand-children and great-grandchildren. We love you.
Aviso publicado en la edición impresa
LA NACION
Más leídas
- 2
La física de origen cubano que construyó un avión a los 14 años y cuyo trabajo fue citado por Stephen Hawking
- 3
“Al mejor postor”: un municipio bonaerense licita la siembra de banquinas y busca generar fondos
- 4
Reforma laboral: el oficialismo festejó el “inicio de un cambio histórico” y la oposición aseguró que se retrocedió 100 años