SEPELIOS Y PARTICIPACIONES

✝ HILDERING, Corinne, 10-2-2026. - In accordance with your wish, we are publishing what you left written for this occasion: “Happily awaiting the reunion with Diego, Caro and Claudia, sadly missed for so many years”. (Corinne Hildering). We will miss you a lot. Your daughter and husband, your son and wife, grand-children and great-grandchildren. We love you.

Avisos fúnebres

Aviso publicado en la edición impresa