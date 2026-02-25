LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César
- 1 minuto de lectura'
SEPELIOS Y PARTICIPACIONES
LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.
LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.
LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.
LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.
LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.
LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.
LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.
Aviso publicado en la edición impresa