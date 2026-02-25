LA NACION

LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION

SEPELIOS Y PARTICIPACIONES

LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.

LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.

LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.

LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.

LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.

LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.

LEMME PLAGHOS, Julio César, falleció el 22-2-2026. - El Buenos Aires English High School y todo su personal participan con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de quién fuera su ex-alumno, fundador del Santiago del Estero English High School y acompañan a toda su familia y comunidad educativa en este difícil momento.

Avisos fúnebres
Avisos fúnebres

Aviso publicado en la edición impresa

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. En plena interna con Kicillof, el cristinismo reversiona 678 en el canal del sindicalista Santa María
    1

    En plena interna con Kicillof, el cristinismo reversiona 678 en el canal del sindicalista Víctor Santa María

  2. La plataforma que adelantó la caída de Maduro y el ascenso de Trump, pero estuvo en la mira del FBI
    2

    La plataforma adelantó la caída de Maduro y el ascenso de Trump, pero estuvo en la mira del FBI

  3. El alarmante dato que ubica al narcotráfico en México al nivel de Coca-Cola y Walmart
    3

    El contundente dato sobre el avance del narcotráfico que reveló un experto: ya es el tercer “empleador” en México

  4. Un juez, una carrera, un cumpleaños
    4

    Un juez, una carrera, un cumpleaños